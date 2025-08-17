Cicero man charged in Naperville road-rage incident

A Cicero man is being held in connection with a Naperville road-rage incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist.

Jose Gutierrez, 31, a resident of the 1900 block of 51st Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, both Class 4 felonies; and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including aggravated assault, resisting a police officer, reckless driving and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Robert Rohm granted the state’s motion to deny pretrial release of Gutierrez.

During the evening of Aug. 8, Naperville police officers responded to a call of a road-rage incident near Naper Boulevard and Plank Road where an individual, later identified as Gutierrez, allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. At 8:49 p.m., a Naperville police officer located Gutierrez and conducted a traffic stop. It is alleged that Gutierrez initially came to a stop and placed his hands outside the driver’s side window in response to the officer’s commands but rather than remaining stopped, he fled the scene.

Naperville police officers followed Gutierrez and deployed a stop-stick while Gutierrez was stopped at a red light on Naper. It is alleged that Gutierrez fled over the stop-stick and turned northbound on Naper at a high rate of speed. Officers continued to follow Gutierrez onto eastbound Interstate 88 with their emergency lights and sirens activated. It is alleged that Gutierrez continued to flee officers on I-88, weaving in and out of traffic and reached speeds in excess of 95 mph.

Police said that Gutierrez continued to flee officers at a high rate of speed on I-88 to Interstate 355, to Roosevelt Road, where he ran over a second stop-stick near Finley Road. It is alleged that, while now driving on his rims, Gutierrez continued to flee eastbound on Roosevelt Road where he swerved into the westbound lanes and reached speeds in excess of 90 mph before coming to a stop in the far left, eastbound lane of Roosevelt.

Police said that Gutierrez then fled the vehicle on foot running into the westbound lane of traffic before being apprehended following a foot chase. When canvassing the scene of the initial stop, officers said, they located a loaded Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun, with one round in the chamber, that allegedly was thrown out of the vehicle by Gutierrez. During a search of the vehicle, officers located .22-caliber ammunition.

“The allegations that following a road-rage incident, Mr. Gutierrez pointed a loaded weapon at another motorist and then proceeded to lead authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I want to remind motorists that in DuPage County we will not tolerate the type of reckless behavior alleged in this case that puts not only the accused at risk, but also the officers involved as well as the motoring public.

“As I’ve said in the past but bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to outrun the police as you will not be successful and will only make matters worse for yourself. We are all thankful the victim involved in the initial call and no innocent motorists were injured as a result of Mr. Gutierrez’s alleged actions. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their efforts on this case and for their continued efforts in keeping our roads safe for everyone, as well as the Villa Park Police Department for their assistance.”

“When someone points a gun at another driver, flees from police, and puts countless people in harm’s way, they can expect a swift and coordinated law enforcement response. Our officers, with the assistance of neighboring agencies, moved quickly to apprehend the suspect and recover the weapon before anyone was hurt,” said Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres. “I appreciate the unwavering support of State’s Attorney Berlin and his staff in holding dangerous offenders accountable. We will not tolerate acts of violence or reckless disregard for safety in Naperville and will continue to be proactive in arresting those who engage in these behaviors.”

Guiterrez’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.