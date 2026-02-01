Circuit Court strengthens electronic monitoring oversight

CHICAGO – The chief judge of Cook County Circuit Court has implemented updated operational protocols governing electronic monitoring.

Chief Judge Charles Beach II said the moves are to ensure timely identification of violations, prompt judicial review and clear accountability across all involved agencies.

Electronic monitoring is a court-ordered condition of pretrial release or supervision, imposed at the discretion of a judge based on the specific facts of each case. The court continues to oversee EM as part of its responsibility to balance public safety, individual rights and judicial oversight.

As part of ongoing administrative review and coordination among justice partners, the Cook County Circuit Court has taken steps to strengthen how EM violations are identified, communicated and addressed.

Under updated protocols, all major violations of EM will be returned to court for judicial review within 24 hours on both weekdays and weekends. During the work week, the processes are already in place; expanded weekend operations to support the 24-hour response will begin Feb. 7.

Beach said efforts have been implemented to ensure that major violations are promptly identified and communicated to the assigned judge, the State’s Attorney’s Office and defense counsel.

The court has also revised the threshold used to classify a major violation. During the week, an absence of three hours will now be considered a major violation and returned to court within 24 hours. It represents a change from the prior threshold, which classified a major violation as 48 hours of unauthorized absence.

The court is continuing to assess the volume of three-hour-plus absences that occur on weekends and is working to gather additional data. That information will be shared with justice partners so a system-wide discussion can occur regarding the resources needed across all agencies to facilitate a 24-hour weekend response to violations.

Absences of less than three hours will continue to be identified and addressed by the Pretrial Services Department, including returning the case to court when warranted.

Judges retain discretion to issue warrants in response to EM violations. When a warrant is issued on a major violation, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to expedite service, and the clerk of the Circuit Court has agreed to ensure the matters are placed on the court call within 24 hours, consistent with judicial direction.

Beach thanked justice partners for their continued coordination and responsiveness in implementing the updated protocols, including the clerk of the Circuit Court, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Public Defender. The court also recognized the Adult Probation and Pretrial Services teams for their work with the Office of the Chief Judge and justice partners to develop and support updated response options.

“These updates reinforce the court’s commitment to timely judicial oversight and clear lines of responsibility,” said Beach. “Electronic monitoring is a tool of the court, and these protocols help ensure violations are addressed promptly, transparently and consistent with judicial authority.”

Representatives of the Office of the Chief Judge said they will continue to review electronic monitoring operations and work with justice partners to ensure policies and procedures reflect best practices and the needs of the court system.