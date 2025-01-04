City recycles Christmas trees

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, in partnership with the Chicago Park District, is conducting its annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program at 27 locations throughout the city.

Tree recycling will begin Jan. 11 and continue through Jan. 25.

Each year, thousands of trees are mulched through the program, diverting trees from landfills and creating mulch for city residents, parks and forests.

Live holiday trees can be dropped off inside the tree recycling corrals at designated locations. All ornaments, lights, tinsel, and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off, and plastic bags used for transport should also be removed prior to placing the trees in the corrals.

Locations are:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

Forestry Site, 900 E. 103 rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Drive

Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Drive

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N. Humboldt Drive

Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113 th St.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park, east side of Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Drive

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Road

Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111 th St.

North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Norwood Park Service Yard, 5800 N. Avondale Ave.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

Free mulch will be available for residents, beginning Monday, at Lincoln, Margate, North Park Village, Warren and Mount Greenwood parks and the Forestry Site.

For information, call 312-744-2413 or visit chicagorecycles.org