Clean getaway for burglars

Chicago police are seeking burglars who broke into car-wash kiosks at two locations in the city.

The burglaries occurred in the South Chicago (4th Police District) and Morgan Park (22nd District) neighborhoods.

In both incidents, offenders entered closed car washes and used tools and torches to break into pay machines to get money.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 12:50 and 4:40 a.m. May 18 on the 1500 block of East 95 th Street

Street At 2:06 a.m. May 21 on the 1000 block of West 95th Street

The offenders were described as male blacks wearing masks and dark clothing.

Police offered the following tips to business owners to avoid being burglarized and how to react, if the victim of a burglary:

Be aware of the crimes and keep your business secure.

Install lights and a security system.

Update video surveillance, if available.

Call 911 immediately and keep the business secure so an evidence technician can process it.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Area 2 Detective Division at 312-747-8273.