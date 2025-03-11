Congressional Dems: Keep clinic entrances safe

Ten Illinois congressional Democrats have sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general demanding that the Department of Justice ensure women and health care providers are not threatened or harassed when entering reproductive health care centers.

The Illinois contingent was part of 72 Democratic congressional representatives who called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to instruct DOJ representatives to fully enforce the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

“Limiting the Justice Department from enforcing bipartisan law will put at risk the well-being and security of patients, providers and others at reproductive health care centers,” the lawmakers wrote. “Individuals have the right to freedom of speech and the right to peacefully gather to protest.

“However, individuals do not have the right to use physical force or intimidation as these acts pose a threat to those attempting to access a range of health care services – from abortion care to breast cancer screenings, prenatal care, reproductive counseling, and in vitro fertilization.”

Illinois congressional representatives signing the letter were Robin Kelly of Matteson, Delia Ramirez of Chicago. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago, Mike Quigley of Chicago, Sean Casten of Downers Grove, Danny Davis of Chicago, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, Bill Foster of Naperville and Nikki Budzinski of Springfield.

The FACE Act, passed in 1994 and signed into law by President Bill Clinton, protects access to reproductive health care facilities, and prevents abuse and harassment of patients, families, and health care providers. Last month, the DOJ issued a memo directing department prosecutors to severely limit enforcement of the FACE Act, a potentially illegal directive that removes a vital legal tool, emboldens protesters to commit acts of violence and intimidation, and endangers those seeking care, according to the congressional Democrats.