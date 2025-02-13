Congressional Dems: Retract Gaza statements

Congressional Democrats, including 11 from Illinois, are urging President Donald Trump to retract his statements that the civilian Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip should be permanently relocated and the United States should take control of the region.

“Now more than ever, the United States must play a constructive role in the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the 143 lawmakers wrote. “That is why we are alarmed that an American president would advocate for the forcible removal and permanent displacement of 2 million people. Such an act would not only be morally indefensible, but it would also violate the Geneva Convention, jeopardize U.S. interests and troops, and undermine our global standing.”

“Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 (2023) massacre—the deadliest mass murder since the Holocaust—and the devastation caused by the ensuring Israel-Hamas war, the region is in dire need of real solutions,” the lawmakers continued. “The United States cannot promote forced displacement as a solution to this conflict.”

Illinois congressional Democrats who signed the letter were: Jonathan Jackson of Chicago, Robin Kelly of Matteson, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago, Mike Quigley of Chicago, Sean Casten of Downers Grove, Danny Davis of Chicago, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schamburg, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, Bill Foster of Naperville, Nikki Budzinski of Peoria and Eric Sorensen of Moline.

Representatives Delia Ramirez of Chicago, Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Lauren Underwood of Naperville did not sign the letter.

Earlier this month, Schneider, co-founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Abraham Accords Caucus, commented on Trump’s statements on a U.S. takeover of Gaza.

“I am a Zionist. I believe in the unshakable bond between the United States and Israel and have spent my life working to strengthen that relationship,” Schneider said. “I will continue to do everything in my power to support and protect the Jewish state in the homeland of the Jewish people.

“I also recognize the rights of the Palestinians and their connection to the land. Jews, Muslims and Christians, Arabs and Israelis all belong to the Middle East and must together find a way to live side by side with civility, security, prosperity and peace.

“Gaza, specifically, is home to 2 million people. But the people of Gaza cannot know peace or prosperity as long as Hamas reigns over them and continues to threaten Israel.

“That is why I worked with my Republican colleagues to establish the bipartisan Gaza Working Group—to find real, pragmatic solutions that match the magnitude of the challenge. The next time I speak with Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, I will make clear that America remains committed to Israel’s security—but that security cannot come at the cost of policies that invite endless instability.

“Ultimately, neither leaving Hamas in charge nor forcing 2 million Palestinians from their homes is a strategy for peace. Both are recipes for endless instability and suffering. The United States should instead work with our regional allies and European partners to help rebuild Gaza in a way that ensures lasting security for Israel, dignity for Palestinians, and stability for the broader region.

“President Trump’s proposal to forcibly remove 2 million Gazans is not just unworkable—it is immoral and illegal. Mass displacement violates fundamental human rights, international law, and the very values for the which the U.S. and Israel stand. History has repeatedly shown that forced population transfers do not bring stability—they bring suffering, radicalization, and long-term insecurity. The world has seen this pattern before, and we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We must break out of the box of historical thinking to create different possibilities for the future of the region. The challenges we face demand smart, visionary leadership which is why I helped establish the bipartisan Gaza Working Group—to find real, pragmatic solutions that match the magnitude of the moment. I remain committed to working with my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, to craft and support serious, sustainable solutions that advance peace, security and prosperity for all.”

Representatives Ramirez and Underwood did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.

