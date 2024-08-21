Construction manufacturing workers tell of health, safety concerns

Carlos Sosa knows of five co-workers who have lost parts of fingers.

Mireya Lopez said the machine she works at continually leaks oil, making it unsafe for her to move around.

“My machine is always leaking oil. I never know where it is coming from,” Lopez, a Spanish speaker, said through an interpreter. “It leaks from my knees down. I always feel I could fall.”

Sosa and Lopez are workers at SureBuilt Concrete Forms & Accessories in Bellwood, who have delivered a demand letter to management at the Bellwood company calling for safety improvements.

They and other workers contend the company, located at 840 S. 25th Ave., has committed workplace violations that have led to severe injuries, like dangerous cuts and finger amputations.

Sosa, who has worked at SureBuilt for seven years, said workers have turned to Arise Chicago, a nonprofit organization that aims to build partnerships between faith communities and workers to fight workplace injustice through education, organizing, and advocating for public policy changes.

“There are problems because conditions are not good for us,” Sosa, also a Spanish speaker, said through an interpreter. “There have been a series of issues. We have organized to demand better treatment.”

The Cicero resident said employees have asked for everything from better pay to cleaner restrooms to horns being installed on carts inside the facility to improve safety.

“We are looking to put pressure on the company,” Sosa said.

He said by working with Arise, workers have listed the issues they are confronting on a daily basis and presented a letter to company management.

“We are demanding that we be respected,” Sosa said. “We are asking for a wage increase and that (smoke) extractors be installed. The smoke builds up and workers cough.”

Lopez has worked at SureBuilt for five years and said a group of more than 40 employees is pushing for changes in the firm.

“We all now see the injustice and issues that need to be changed,” the Berwyn resident said. “We believe that there should be better pay. We work with five different machines that require different skills.

“The company is not providing us with proper equipment, gloves and sleeves. They used to give us used gloves that had holes in them that we could not use with metal and steel.”

She added that the Bellwood company’s machines are not maintained as they should be.

“If they gave the machine proper maintenance, there would not be the injuries that have occurred,” Lopez said. “We would really like to change and improve the way we work. That is why we have organized.”

Sosa said that injuries have occurred because machines have grabbed workers’ fingers. He said one worker went to pull his hand away after it became trapped in a machine and the nerve was pulled out of the individual’s hand.

“Injuries continue to happen because they are not giving the necessary maintenance to machines,” he said. “That is why we continue to have injuries.”

He said because the company’s equipment is older, it will sometime move on its own after being stopped or workers may have to manually move a machine piece in place.

“Of course, I am worried about that,” Sosa said.

Lopez said another reason for continual injuries at SureBuilt is because of a lack of training.

“If they give you any training, it will be for 10 minutes or five minutes,” she said. “We need more training to prevent the injuries that keep happening.”

SureBuilt workers have been organizing with Arise Chicago since March, seeking to make their facility more safe, healthy, and free from legal violations of their rights.

Arise leaders said rather than meeting with workers, the company is illegally retaliating against them, including verbal harassment and unlawful firings for organizing. Workers have since filed two charges, one in May and one in June, with the National Labor Relations Board for retaliation.

Sosa said since workers submitted their demand letter, managers have been keeping a more watchful eye on staff.

“They watch us more. There is surveillance more,” Sosa said. “They will stop right behind you or be watching you from a corner. The people are so nervous.

“Why are they surveilling us so closely? There are cameras in the facility.”

Lopez said managers are giving employees more work since organizing.

“They are pushing us as much as they could,” she said. “They are mad at us and want to punish us.”

Lopez noted that she and other woman were put on the same machine one day, seeing who could create more product per minute.

“The other woman was so nervous, and I have more experience, so I produced more,” she said.

Sosa said the watchful eyes have a purpose.

“We feel they are looking for reasons to lay people off. They are timing us when we go to the bathroom,” he said. “They say we are not working fast enough. They are looking to use that as an excuse.”

SureBuilt is moving to a Melrose Park location by December.

“They said it will all be better when we move. I hope that is true,” Lopez said.

Lopez said despite promises of improved conditions in Melrose Park, she is not so sure.

“Another problem is that they are planning to move the same equipment to the new location,” she said. “So, I think the problems will just be continued.”

Sosa said the 2023 Occupational Safety and Health Administration report he saw for SureBuilt recorded at least 23 injuries in the 80-employee company.

Both workers said they plan to continue with SureBuilt.

“I am staying. I will keep up the struggle,” Lopez said. “I want to make the job better.”

“Also, if we leave, things stay the same,” Sosa said. “I want things to get better for others.”

SureBuilt officials did not respond to a Chronicle Media request for comment about workers’ concerns.

