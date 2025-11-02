Cook schools help state to highest graduation rate in 15 years

Cook schools help state to highest graduation rate in 15 yearsBy Kevin Beese Staff Writer — November 2, 2025
Thirty high schools in Cook County saw more than 95 percent of their students graduate in four years.
Those numbers helped push Illinois to its highest high school graduation rate in 15 years, according to the 2025 Illinois Report Card.
Students graduating in four years statewide reached 89 percent, a 6.2 percent increase from 2024.
The data also showed that gaps in the graduation rate between student groups narrowed, with the strongest gains among Black and Hispanic students and students with disabilities
Student growth in both English Language Arts and math continued to outpace pre-pandemic levels, with the most significant gains in ELA. Additionally, the 2024-25 school year saw students’ chronic absenteeism decline for the third year in a row and Illinois continuing to attract new teachers to the teaching profession in record numbers, among indicators of educational success.
“Illinois students and educators continue to impress and achieve new milestones in academic success – from reaching a 15-year high in the graduation rate, to narrowing gaps between student groups, to increasing enrollment in college and career preparation coursework,” said state Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders. “The academic achievement data from the 2024-25 school year shows that Illinois has some of the best schools in the country and stands as a testament to the hard work and ambition of our students, the skill and dedication of our educators, and the support and partnership of parents and families across the state.
“These historic gains show that a focus on equity and evidence-based practices and strong investment in public schools yields positive outcomes for all students and communities. Illinois schools are not only preparing students to graduate but also to thrive in college, career, and life.”
Cook schools seeing more than 95 percent of its students graduating in four years are:
- Devry Advantage Academy High School – 100 percent
- Proviso Math and Science Academy – 99.1 percent
- Hancock College Preparatory High School – 98.6 percent
- Young Magnet High School – 98.2 percent
- Von Steuben Metro Sciences High School – 97.9 percent
- Lemont Township High School – 97.9 percent
- Rickover Naval Academy High School – 97.8 percent
- Lane Technical High School – 97.5 percent
- New Trier Township High School, Winnetka – 97.5 percent
- John Hersey High School – 97.4 percent
- Phoenix Military Academy High School – 97.1 percent
- Brooks College Prep Academy High School – 97 percent
- Horizon Science Academy – McKinley Park Charter School – 97 percent
- Oak Park & River Forest High School – 96.8 percent
- Payton College Preparatory High School – 96.6 percent
- Victor J. Andrew High School – 96.6 percent
- Southland College Prep Charter High School – 96.6 percent
- Northside College Preparatory High School – 96.3 percent
- Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School – 96 percent
- Carl Sandburg High School – 96 percent
- King College Prep High School – 95.9 percent
- Prosser Career Academy High School – 95.7 percent
- Glenbrook North High School – 95.7 percent
- Glenbrook South High School – 95.7 percent
- Evergreen Park High School – 95.5 percent
- Homewood-Flossmoor High School – 95.3 percent
- Maine South High School – 95.3 percent
- Lyons Township High School – 95.1 percent
- Riverside Brookfield Township High School – 95.1 percent
- Chicago Academy High School – 95.1 percent
Statewide, gaps also narrowed between student groups with students of two or more races, Black students and students with individual education plans charting the largest gains, at 3.5 percent, 2.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. Illinois State Board of Education officials said they have prioritized a focus on equity through both the school accountability system, which identifies and targets supports toward schools with under-performing student groups, and the Equity Journey Continuum dashboard, which provides each school district with an in-depth look at gaps between student groups across various metrics measuring students’ academic access and success.
The measure of ninth-graders on track to graduate, defined as students having earned at least five full-year course credits and no more than one semester ‘F’ in a core course at the end of ninth grade, offers the best predictor of future graduate rates, according to ISBE leaders. In 2025, 89.3 percent of Illinois’ ninth-graders finished the school year on track to graduate, a 1.3 percent increase from 2024 and an 8.6 percent increase since 2021. The rate of ninth-graders on track to graduate improved among all student groups, with the largest year-over-year gains among English Learners (3.5 percent), Black students (2.3 percent), and Hispanic students (1.8 percent).