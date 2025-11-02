Cook schools help state to highest graduation rate in 15 years

Thirty high schools in Cook County saw more than 95 percent of their students graduate in four years.

Those numbers helped push Illinois to its highest high school graduation rate in 15 years, according to the 2025 Illinois Report Card.

Students graduating in four years statewide reached 89 percent, a 6.2 percent increase from 2024.

The data also showed that gaps in the graduation rate between student groups narrowed, with the strongest gains among Black and Hispanic students and students with disabilities

Student growth in both English Language Arts and math continued to outpace pre-pandemic levels, with the most significant gains in ELA. Additionally, the 2024-25 school year saw students’ chronic absenteeism decline for the third year in a row and Illinois continuing to attract new teachers to the teaching profession in record numbers, among indicators of educational success.

“Illinois students and educators continue to impress and achieve new milestones in academic success – from reaching a 15-year high in the graduation rate, to narrowing gaps between student groups, to increasing enrollment in college and career preparation coursework,” said state Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders. “The academic achievement data from the 2024-25 school year shows that Illinois has some of the best schools in the country and stands as a testament to the hard work and ambition of our students, the skill and dedication of our educators, and the support and partnership of parents and families across the state.

“These historic gains show that a focus on equity and evidence-based practices and strong investment in public schools yields positive outcomes for all students and communities. Illinois schools are not only preparing students to graduate but also to thrive in college, career, and life.”

Cook schools seeing more than 95 percent of its students graduating in four years are:

Devry Advantage Academy High School – 100 percent

Proviso Math and Science Academy – 99.1 percent

Hancock College Preparatory High School – 98.6 percent

Young Magnet High School – 98.2 percent

Von Steuben Metro Sciences High School – 97.9 percent

Lemont Township High School – 97.9 percent

Rickover Naval Academy High School – 97.8 percent

Lane Technical High School – 97.5 percent

New Trier Township High School, Winnetka – 97.5 percent

John Hersey High School – 97.4 percent

Phoenix Military Academy High School – 97.1 percent

Brooks College Prep Academy High School – 97 percent

Horizon Science Academy – McKinley Park Charter School – 97 percent

Oak Park & River Forest High School – 96.8 percent

Payton College Preparatory High School – 96.6 percent

Victor J. Andrew High School – 96.6 percent

Southland College Prep Charter High School – 96.6 percent

Northside College Preparatory High School – 96.3 percent

Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School – 96 percent

Carl Sandburg High School – 96 percent

King College Prep High School – 95.9 percent

Prosser Career Academy High School – 95.7 percent

Glenbrook North High School – 95.7 percent

Glenbrook South High School – 95.7 percent

Evergreen Park High School – 95.5 percent

Homewood-Flossmoor High School – 95.3 percent

Maine South High School – 95.3 percent

Lyons Township High School – 95.1 percent

Riverside Brookfield Township High School – 95.1 percent

Chicago Academy High School – 95.1 percent

Statewide, gaps also narrowed between student groups with students of two or more races, Black students and students with individual education plans charting the largest gains, at 3.5 percent, 2.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. Illinois State Board of Education officials said they have prioritized a focus on equity through both the school accountability system, which identifies and targets supports toward schools with under-performing student groups, and the Equity Journey Continuum dashboard, which provides each school district with an in-depth look at gaps between student groups across various metrics measuring students’ academic access and success.

The measure of ninth-graders on track to graduate, defined as students having earned at least five full-year course credits and no more than one semester ‘F’ in a core course at the end of ninth grade, offers the best predictor of future graduate rates, according to ISBE leaders. In 2025, 89.3 percent of Illinois’ ninth-graders finished the school year on track to graduate, a 1.3 percent increase from 2024 and an 8.6 percent increase since 2021. The rate of ninth-graders on track to graduate improved among all student groups, with the largest year-over-year gains among English Learners (3.5 percent), Black students (2.3 percent), and Hispanic students (1.8 percent).