Country Club Hills bank robbed

A Country Club Hills bank was robbed Thursday, Aug. 10.

Old National Bank, located at 4101 W. 183rd St., was robbed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three offenders entered the bank and verbally demanded funds. One of the offenders displayed a gun during the robbery.

All three of the robbers were described as black males who were thin with medium to large builds and wearing dark hoodies and masks. One offender was wearing black and white reflective gloves. Another was wearing medical gloves.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The offenders were still at large as of press time.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.