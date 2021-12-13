COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics to be held across Cook County

With 97 counties in Illinois now under a warning for increased COVID-19 trends, including an increase in positive cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state is partnering with Cook County Health to offer one-day mass vaccination booster clinics.

These clinics, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will offer residents an opportunity to capitalize on the extra protection provided by COVID-19 boosters at a time when new variants and increased transmission levels are on the rise.

Here are the locations and times:

Arlington Heights, 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road, Suite 300, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer,

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

North Riverside, 1800 S. Harlem Ave., Suite A, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer,

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Blue Island, 12757 S. Western Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer,

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

“Between the holiday season and the Omicron variant, it’s more important than ever for residents to get vaccinated and get boosted,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “All residents are welcome to visit our mass vaccination sites in southern, western, and northwestern Cook County this Sunday. It’s completely free, no matter your zip code, immigration status, or insurance status. Whether you need your booster dose, your first dose, or your second dose, our IDPH-IEMA teams are there to help you get protected from COVID-19.”

Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners added, “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single best thing a person can to do protect their health and the health of those around them. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker for continuing to make combatting COVID-19 the State’s highest priority so our communities can get back to normal.”