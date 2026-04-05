CPS alum Macquline King takes over as CEO

Macquline King readily admits that her life has been a series of chapters written within the walls of Chicago Public Schools.

“I have been the student … wondering in the wooden chairs if the world was a big as the teachers’ promised me,” the new CPS superintendent said, “I have been the teacher holding the joy of a student’s breakthrough and for some, the weight of their home lives.

“I have been the school leader – the glue – in the building from as early as 6 a.m. and some days as late as 9 p.m. I have been the parent, trusting this institution with my most prized possession.

“Seeing the district from all of these angles has given me a unique perspective on the importance of this work and also appreciation of the challenge that lies ahead. Becoming a school leader was a great joy, but an even greater responsibility as I found out. I suddenly knew how it felt to have an entire community looking for guidance and counting on me to lead. I felt the same responsibility since taking on the role of interim superintendent/CEO though on a much larger scale.”

The Chicago Board of Education selected King, a district educator and leader for more than 30 years, to serve as CEO of CPS. In an 18-1 vote March 30, board members approved King’s appointment. Jennifer Custer was the only dissenting vote.

King, who has been interim superintendent/CEO since June 11, will remain as the district’s interim leader until her three-year contract takes effect July 1.

Since assuming the interim role, King has led the district through a period of transition and challenges. She advanced a $10 billion board-approved budget, maintained stability amid increased external immigration enforcement activity, and prioritized students’ academic opportunities, safety and well-being, according to board members and other leaders.

“Public education is the foundation of opportunity in our city, and strong, dedicated leadership is essential to Chicago’s future,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “I am grateful to the members of the board who carried out this process and congratulate Dr. Macquline King on her appointment as permanent CEO.

“In her time as interim CEO, Dr. King has demonstrated commitment to the success of CPS students, teachers and families. I look forward to continued partnership with Dr. King, educators, and community stakeholders as we work to deliver the high-quality education every student in Chicago deserves.”

Board President Sean Harden said the board action naming King as the district’s permanent leader is the result of “an extensive and thoughtful search process that delivers on our commitment to put in place a leader who understands the complexity of CPS, is ready to embrace the challenges, and will create opportunities that move the district forward.”

“Dr. King has demonstrated strong leadership, vision, and a deep commitment to our students, families and school communities,” Harden said.

King said she is humbled and honored to serve the more than 315,000 students across the district.

“My priority as permanent CEO is clear: to keep students at the center of decisions and build on the academic gains of the past few years, advocate fiercely for the funding our students deserve, and move the district forward so that more students graduate ready to succeed in college, careers, and civic life,” she said.

King began her career in CPS as a teacher, later earning her national board certification, the highest professional certification in the United States for educators before becoming principal at Alexandre Dumas Elementary School on the South Side before it closed in 2013. She subsequently took on the role of principal of Courtenay Language Arts Center in Uptown, which had merged with another neighborhood school. Board members said King strengthened community trust and expanded student supports, including mental health services and restorative practices that contributed to an improved school climate.

From 2002-25, King served as senior director of education policy in the Office of the Mayor, where she aligned resources and policies across CPS, City Colleges and early childhood programs. She also provided guidance on city agency budget proposals and helped advance initiatives supporting early childhood access, career pathways, and sustainable community schools.

The Chicago Board of Education, formed in 1840, is responsible for the governance, organizational and financial oversight of Chicago Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the United States.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com