CPS fills leadership role

The Chicago Board of Education has approved the appointment of Joshua Long to serve as the district’s new Chief of the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services where he will provide leadership and strategic support to implement the core instructional vision and goals for serving students with disabilities in Chicago Public Schools.

Long has more than 20 years of experience as a CPS school leader and educator, serving as the principal of Southside Occupational Academy, a transition center for students with disabilities, since 2010.

“Josh Long is a beloved CPS principal who has dedicated his career to improving the educational experiences and outcomes of students with disabilities,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. “His track record as an innovative, resourceful, and passionate leader will help ensure our most vulnerable students get the high-quality education, services, and opportunities that all students deserve.”

Long began his career with the Chicago Public Schools as a speech-language pathologist in 2000. Working across many neighborhoods in Chicago, he soon recognized that some students needed more than a traditional education program to reach their full potential upon graduation. He became a manager for speech-language pathologists in 2009, before becoming principal of Southside where he worked to develop a collaborative, inclusive, and culturally sensitive school environment.

While at SOA, which serves students ages 18-22, Long led the creation of numerous vocational learning labs, a schoolwide functional curriculum, a differentiated student assessment system, and community-based classrooms across Chicago. Students enrolled at SOA participate in classes focused on vocational, independent functioning, social and emotional, and applied academic skills. Long has worked with all partners to provide individualized instruction to allow each student to become as independent as possible within his or her communities upon graduation.

“I firmly believe that students are entitled to a coordinated, well-executed, tiered educational program,” Long said. “I also believe that schools have the responsibility to meet all of our students’ needs and serve as a resource for their families.”

In 2017, Long led the creation of the Career and Community Connections Hub, a school devoted to teaching students to access their neighborhoods through public transportation while participating in community internships. Long was also part of a team of like-minded individuals who successfully lobbied for a change to the Illinois School Code to allow all students with disabilities to remain in school through the end of the school year in which they turn 22.

The CPS Talent Department worked with the executive search firm Alma Advisory Group on a nationwide search for the new chief of the Office of Diverse Learners Supports and Services. The district received more than 200 applications with 25 candidates participating in initial interviews with Alma before narrowing the field to nine semifinalists and, ultimately, selecting Long. Throughout the search process, the Talent Department worked with the Special Education Subcommittee and its Chair and Board of Education member Mary Fahey Hughes.

In addition to interviews with senior leadership, the subcommittee, and the Chicago Teachers Union, the finalists interviewed with representatives from many partner organizations who represent the rights and interests of students with disabilities as well as ODLSS staff.

“This search attracted strong external candidates and we are grateful for all those who expressed their interest in working at Chicago Public Schools,” said Ben Felton, chief talent officer. “This search was one of the most comprehensive with great efforts to ensure fair representation among leadership, parents, and all partners who are working hard to ensure that our CPS students with disabilities can thrive both inside and outside our school doors and beyond graduation.”

Joshua Long earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and speech and hearing sciences from Indiana University, a master’s degree in communication disorders from the University of North Dakota, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Governors State University. He was a 2016 Cahn Fellow through Columbia University and the recipient of the 2019 Golden Apple Stanley C. Golder Leadership Award.

Long is married to a CPS special education teacher and they have four children, including a CPS student. He begins his new role as chief of ODLSS on Jan. 1.