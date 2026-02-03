‘Crosstown’ comes back as trail line

A group of Chicago Northwest Side residents is looking to get support for a proposal to transform the freight rail line that runs three blocks east of Cicero Avenue into a walking and biking trail, similar to the Bloomingdale Trail/The 606 project further east.

As George Witchek, the founder and advocacy lead of Friends of the Crosstown Trail advocacy group, admitted, it would take a lot to turn the idea into reality. For one thing, the Union Pacific-owned rail line is still in use, even if it currently only has one customer. The local elected officials are at best ambivalent about the idea, citing the surge in housing that followed the Bloomingdale Trail’s launch, leading to displacement of many longtime residents.

Still, the idea gained enough traction that Ald. Jesse Fuentes, 26th Ward, and Cook County Commissioner Jessica Vasquez, D-8th, held a virtual town hall meeting back in mid-November 2025. While many questions dealt with the practical aspects of the proposal, such as how much it would cost, what would be there and who would maintain the trail, elected officials and other attendees expressed concerns about displacement. One recurring theme was that discussing the issues early was an opportunity to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

The idea of converting abandoned rail lines into biking and walking trails goes back decades. In the Chicago area, the oldest example is the Illinois Prairie Path, which opened in 1963 and mostly follows the former Chicago Aurora & Elgin Railroad interurban line right of way through suburban Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

The Bloomingdale Trail, which Witchek sited as a direct inspiration for the Crosstown Trail project, wasn’t the first conversion in the Chicago city proper, but it stood out in several ways. It was completely grade-separated, so Chicagoans could walk and bike on it for about 2.7 miles without stopping at intersections. The rail line served as the dividing line between Logan Square neighborhood to the north and West Town and Humboldt Park neighborhoods to the south. Those neighborhoods already experienced gentrification even before the conversion began.

The DePaul University Institute of Housing Studies’ 2020 study found that, since the city broke ground on the conversion in 2012, the housing prices around the line more than tripled. This, along with developers converting and/or replacing multi-unit properties into single family homes, led to an increase in property taxes. The impact, the study found, was particularly significant in majority-Hispanic portions of Humboldt Park and Logan Square. According to Urban planner José Acosta Córdova, author of the 2017 Latino Neighborhoods Report, this led to many residents who couldn’t afford to stay in those neighborhoods but still wanted to live near the schools and other institutions they were familiar with to move farther west.

The name “Crosstown Trail” is a reference to the proposed Crosstown Expressway project, a multi-lane highway then-mayor Richard J. Daley proposed to build in the 1970s near the rail line. The project would have required demolition of thousands of homes, and the pushback from the affected homeowners and then-Gov. Daniel Walker led the project to be scuttled.

Crosstown Trail would span most of the rail line, between Cortland Street and Montrose Avenue. Like the Bloomingdale Trail, it is entirely grade-separated, but there is one challenge the other trail didn’t have — it would have to cross an active rail line used by the Milwaukee District North Metra Line and Amtrak’s Hiawatha, Borealis and Empire building services, which would require a bridge. That isn’t unprecedented — Valley Line trail in Chicago Far Northwest Side, Lincolnwood and Skokie added an overhead bridge over the busy Touhy Avenue — but that would add a cost to the project.

During the November meeting, Witchek said that he used to live near Bloomingdale Trail before moving to Irving Park, which would be served by the north end of Crosstown Trail. He said that and the other boosters wanted to turn a private piece of infrastructure into something “that can be used by anybody and everybody for walking, cycling and interacting with nature.” The Bloomingdale Trail project, he said, shows that it can be done and gives them an opportunity to learn from the earlier project’s mistakes.

“I think (the rail line) can be turned into something better for these neighborhoods,” Witchek said.

The fact that it’s an active freight line doesn’t particularly deter him.

“I’m a glass half full kind of person,” Witchek said. “The fact that we think, because it’s used, it’s in good shape. “

Besides, he added, the discussion around Bloomingdale Trail started in the 1990s, when the rail line still had a few customers.

Witchek said that Friends of the Crosstown Trail have been active for around a year. They’ve done outreach online and at events throughout the Northwest Side. The November town hall was the first dedicated public meeting about the proposal.

Fuentes and Vasquez represent neighborhoods that the trail would run through. As a county commissioner, Vasquez also doubles as a Forest Preserves of Cook County commissioner. She previously told Chronicle Media

“Development without displacement” was a major concern through the November town hall. Marco Chaidez, community and economic development manager at the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, said that the issue with the Bloomingdale Trail was that there was no active effort to put in some measures to help families stay in place. This is why, he argued, it was important to talk about this early in the process.

Chaidez outlined several solutions. One is setting up a community land trust, which would take the profit motive out of the equation.

“The goal is not to make a profit,” he said. “The goal is to keep those homes affordable.”

Another idea was something the city tried to put in place after Bloomingdale Trail conversion. “Naturally occurring” affordable housing tends to happen two-flat, three-flat and other multi-unit homes where an owner lives in one unit and rents out other units. Putting in place regulations that disincentivize converting them into single-family homes could help preserve some of the housing near Crosstown Trail.

Fuentes said that, as a life-long Humboldt Park resident who witnessed Bloomingdale Trail’s conversion, and someone who does want to support amenities for pedestrians and bicyclists, she had complex feelings about the proposal.

“I remember the excitement around The 606, and I also remember the displacement that came along,” she said. “There are so many two-three flats that are no longer there, because they were demolished.”

Fuentes said that “there is a lot of work that needs to be done” before she can support the proposal — a stance she elaborated on in a statement posted on her aldermanic social media account a few days later.

“I will not support any project that risks working families or accelerates gentrification in our neighborhoods,” she wrote. “Any future development must begin with protections for homeowners and renters, so our community is not pushed out by the improvements that are supposed to serve us.”

In a statement to Chronicle Media after the town hall, Vasquez tried to strike a balance.

“Every community deserves access to quality green and recreational spaces, but not at the cost of displacement,” she said. “The Crosstown Trail offers an opportunity to connect 8th District residents to our county forest preserves, but it must be paired with policies that expand affordable housing and safeguard long-term residents. If the project proceeds, my priority is to work with local elected officials to ensure it reflects community input and delivers development without displacement, so the people who already live along the corridor benefit from the trail.”

During the follow-up interview, Witchek said that development without displacement was an important concern — but one that, he argued, other organizations may be better equipped to tackle.

“Our jobs would be to advocate for this trail and get the communities involved,” he said. “Because this trail is for this community and the community deserves nice things.”