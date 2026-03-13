CTA train fatally hits woman in Skokie

A Chicago Transit Authority train struck and killed a woman this afternoon in Skokie.

Shortly after 12:35 p.m today, Skokie emergency personnel responded to an accident that involved a CTA train on the Yellow Line tracks on the 8400 block of Niles Center Road.

The preliminary police investigation determined that a pedestrian went onto the tracks and was struck by a southbound train.

The adult pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries sustained in the collision and succumbed to the injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Laura Weisbach, 57, a resident of the 200 block of Madison Street in Skokie.

Members of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team were activated and are assisting the Skokie Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

NORTAF MCAT said the train gates and signals were functioning properly.

Skokie police closed Niles Center Road until shortly after 5 p.m. today. CTA services were delayed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.