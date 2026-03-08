Dark money ads dwarf congressional candidates’ resources

Political dark money has been around in congressional campaigns for years, but it did not have a major impact in Illinois.

Until this election cycle.

Generally speaking, “dark money” refers to money from groups that aren’t required to disclose their donors. Dark money became a force in politics following the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in 2010 in the so-called Citizens United case that struck down as a violation of First Amendment rights restrictions on independent political expenditures by corporations and other groups to support political campaigns.

Axios Chicago reported on March 4 that $18 million had been spent on four Chicago area congressional primary races. Most of it is on support ads, although two candidates have been heavily targeted by attack ads.

While the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has mostly focused its support on candidates it believes will voice unquestioning support to Israel centric issues in Congress, other political action committees, such as the cryptocurrency PAC Fairshake are spending millions of dollars attacking several candidates who voted for legislation regulating the cryptocurrency industry.

Second District Democratic congressional candidate Donna Miller has benefited from $2.4 million in support ads by Affordable Chicago Now, funded by AIPAC. Jesse Jackson Jr., has seen $1.1 million spent by the Think Big PAC, supporting the artificial intelligence industry.

“There’s a whole group of really corrupt billionaires who have really close attachment to the Trump administration, who want people who are going to be soft on their issues,” 2nd District Democratic congressional candidate and current State Sen. Robert Peters told the Chicago Sun-Times in February.

Peters has been the target of $735,000 in attack ads released by Fairshake.

In the 7th District, congressional primary candidate Melissa Conyears-Ervin, one of 13 Democratics looking to succeed the retiring Danny K. Davis in Congress, has been supported by $2.2 million in TV ads and mailed campaign literature paid for by another AIPAC-funded entity, United Democracy Project.

Like Peters, LaShawn Ford has been attacked through Fairshake-funded ads. In late February, he stood with Davis, who has endorsed him, at his campaign headquarters to address a TV ad and political mail piece that falsely implied he had been convicted of felonies related to bank fraud.

The attack ad, funded by Fairshake, referred to a 2012 federal indictment. The ad pieces together factual statements in a way that conveys that one statement is related to the next statement. In fact, Ford was never convicted of a felony, nor with bank fraud.

Davis called the ad “scurrilous. Asked if he’d ever seen the current levels of spending on local political campaigns by outside groups, “Never, ever, in my life.”

Ford said he was targeted by cryptocurrency interests because of his vote in the Illinois House to regulate the industry. Both he and Peters voted last August to create the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act, which directs the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to regulate digital asset business activity in Illinois and impose consumer-protection requirements.

Ford called the funding behind the ad “blood money,” and said such ads are “harmful to our democracy.”

“I think we have a problem when we have dark money in a race that can do whatever they want in the race without any checks,” Ford said. “We need to change the law and make sure we’re able to have a fair democracy.”

Fairshake is supported by Stand with Crypto Alliance, a non-profit organization “dedicated to uniting global crypto advocates.” It announced last month that it had raised $191 million. The money includes $68 million from Oakland-based Coinbase, $67 million from of AH Capital Management, $45 million from Ripple Labs in San Francisco and $25 million from Jump Crypto of Chicago.

Politico reported in late January that a cryptocurrency network including Fairshake, Protect Progress and Defend American intended to use the money in the 2026 mid-term elections.

Melissa Bean, the former House member from the 8th District running to regain her seat, has received the most Super PAC support, a total of $4 million in television ads and mail pieces sent by the Elect Chicago Women PAC and Think Big.

“While Melissa Bean has received more than $4 million from AIPAC and Republican dark money groups, I am running an honest campaign and refuse to take these kinds of donations,” 8th District congressional candidate Neil Khot said in a statement.

In the 9th District, Democrat Laura Fine has been backed by at least $2.3 million in support from the Elect Chicago Women PAC. Opponent Daniel Biss, who has previously said he turned down AIPAC support, must contend not only with the massive outside support for his closest rival, but also $1.3 million in ads paid for by Elect Chicago Women that directly attack him.

Biss himself has benefitted from a total of $799,000 in support ads, by the pro-science 314 Action and Congressional Progressives PAC.

During a debate on FOX News in January, Biss accused Fine of being bankrolled “by AIPAC and MAGA donors.” Fine had acknowledged “It’s dark money,” but demurred, “Our campaign does not coordinate (with PACs).”

But while PACs are legally prohibited from coordinating with a candidate’s campaign, that has not stopped signaling between PACs and candidates that has the same effect. Most federal candidate campaign websites feature a biography, a narrative on why they’re running, and policy positions. But some go further, with copy that may or may not be highlighted in red, but that pointedly urges the reader to consider specific issues.

The practice is called red boxing. According to the Washington, D.C.,-based Campaign Legal Center, which has called for laws to protect against dark money adds and tactics like red boxing, “A campaign provides messaging on its website and uses widely understood signals (like a literal red box) and specific phrasing (like “voters need to know…”) to direct super PACs to use the campaign’s approved messaging in their ads.”

The effect is political ads that, while supposedly unaffiliated with a given campaign, look and sound as they could have been produced by the campaign.

For Davis, it all comes down to a matter of “buyer beware.” He urged people to not be fooled by dark money attacks on candidates, to read up on the issues at play in the election and to educate themselves.

“People should … read the newspapers,” he said. “Watch what’s going on on television. If you don’t take the time, you’ll be voting against yourself, thinking that you’re voting for yourself.”