Daughter’s cancer fight inspires mom to finish school, help other families

Tracey Hartman said she’d finish high school some day, but that day never came.

“I had numerous jobs. I was a salon manager. I always had good jobs and felt I was making good money,” Hartman said. “I thought, ‘Why go back?’ I kept pushing it off. I didn’t feel the need to do it. I said I would do it one day.”

The Hazel Crest resident had a child and continued working, all without a high school diploma.

“When my child got sick, I started to think about my life decisions,” Hartman said.

Her daughter, Taylor, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a fast-growing cancerous brain tumor.

“I was there looking at her in the hospital, going through treatment, procedures, surgeries – all with courage and determination, not complaining, and I started feeling guilty that I didn’t have the oomph to go back and do my hard thing,” Hartman said.

In 2012, Hartman dropped out of Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, her senior year when her mom died of cancer.

“I had a lot going on and no one to talk to about it,” Hartman said. “I gave up a lot of things and school was one of them. I did not finish.”

Fourteen years after dropping out, Hartman enrolled in the City Colleges of Chicago’s Adult Education High School Diploma program.

“I got my diploma. I passed all my classes. I had done most of my senior year,” Hartman said. “City Colleges let me take the classes I missed. It was two classes. I did it in a weekend.”

The Hazel Crest resident, who will be moving to Chicago, said she felt amazing having finally completed her high school curriculum.

“It took me so long to do it,” Hartman said. “I should have done this years ago.”

She didn’t even plan to go to the City Colleges High School Diploma ceremony, but then she was asked to speak at it.

“I decided I would actually do it,” Hartman said. “I have to get used to speaking in front of people. I was extremely filled with pride that my daughter got to see me accomplish this.

“I get to take her along to things. She gets to see me in meetings. She went to graduation practice. I wanted her to know that it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. I am happy my daughter got to see this. I hope it instills in her that no matter what, you need to be in control of your own destiny.”

Hartman is not content now just having a high school diploma. She has begun pursuing an associate degree in cybersecurity at Kennedy-King College, with the long-term plan to continue at DePaul University for a Bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity.

After helping her daughter through her cancer battle, Hartman felt a need to assist others.

“Going through these things, I got closer to God. He saved my child. I felt I needed to do something to give back to people,” she said. “I never dedicated myself to do what I wanted to do. I told God, ‘I’ll do what you want me to do,’ and I felt a calling to real estate.”

Hartman’s mom was in real estate, so she was familiar with renovating homes, tenants, and going to banks for financing.

“I grew up working on homes, renovating them,” she noted. “I said, ‘You can do this.’

She said the idea of affordable housing for families dealing with pediatric cancer popped into her head. That was the impetus for her concept of Taylor’s Bridge.

“You stop working when your child is sick,” Hartman said. “Life happens. Bills pile up when you child is in active treatment.

“Once your child is done with everything and treatment is stopped, that is when you need help the most.”

Hartman said that she was blessed to have family members and other support with her during her daughter’s health battle.

“A lot of people do not have that. I want to do that for people,” she said.

She said her goal is to provide families with a child recovering from pediatric cancer with six months to one year of free housing.

Hartman is hoping to set up a program with local hospitals to provide the housing, but also provide credit-repair classes as well as efforts to help individual get their high school diplomas through General Educational Development.

“I want to be there for families,” Hartman said. “I love to see them smile, to see them comfortable.

“A lot of families need affordable housing. We need to help pediatric cancer families.”

Hartman said her goal is to eventually take the program nationwide.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between paying bills and sitting at the hospital with their child,” the Hazel Crest mom noted.

Hartman is planning Taylor’s Bridge Housing, a for-profit affordable housing development company focused on creating affordable housing communities.

The second component, Taylor’s Bridge Foundation, would be the nonprofit arm providing supporting services, resources and programming.

“Together, the two organizations are designed to address both housing stability and the underlying challenges families face,” Hartman said. “My vision is not simply to provide a place to live, but to create a bridge toward long-term stability through housing, education, financial empowerment and supportive services.

“The inspiration for the pediatric-focused component comes directly from our family’s experience. While Taylor was receiving treatment, I met families whose lives had been completely disrupted by their child’s illness. Many were forced to leave jobs, relocate temporarily, exhaust savings, or struggle to maintain stable housing while focusing entirely on helping their child survive. I realized that while many organizations provide support during treatment, there remains a significant need for families as they navigate life after treatment and work to rebuild stability.

“Taylor made it through. However, our experience showed me that survival is not always the end of the journey – it is often the beginning of rebuilding. That realization is what continues to drive my vision for Taylor’s Bridge.

“In many ways, my decision to return to school and my decision to develop Taylor’s Bridge came from the same place: watching my daughter fight for her future inspired me to fight for mine. Her courage pushed me to pursue goals I had delayed for years, and it inspired me to create something that could help other families facing difficult circumstances find hope, stability and opportunity.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com