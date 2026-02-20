Davis denounces attack ad by crypto PAC on Ford in 7th Congress primary

Congressman Danny K. Davis came out swinging against what he termed a “scurrilous” attack ad by crypto currency interests against 7th Congressional Democratic primary candidate LaShawn Ford for his supporting state legislation imposing regulations on that industry.

The attack ad refers to a multi-count federal indictment against Ford in 2012, accusing him of eight counts of bank fraud and nine counts of submitting false information to ShoreBank, which has since gone out of business.

All the felony counts were subsequently dropped by prosecutors, and Ford ended up pleading guilty to a single tax related misdemeanor, for which he received probation.

Davis, who has endorsed Ford to replace him in Congress, spoke out at a press conference in his second-floor campaign space in East Garfield Park Thursday morning.

“Hitler had a recommendation,” Davis said. “If you’re going to tell a lie, tell a damn lie.”

He castigated the attack ad, created by the Fairshare super PAC, as basically untrue, and urged people in the 7th Congressional District to read up on the issues at play in the primary election. “People should read. Read the newspapers,” he said. “Watch what’s going on on television.”

“If you don’t take the time, you’ll be voting against yourself, thinking that you’re voting for yourself.”

Asked if he’s spoken with Illinois House Speaker Emanual “Chris” Welch, who’s also endorsed Ford, about crafting a response to the PAC’s attack ad, Davis he hadn’t been able to yet.

“I haven’t had a chance. I just saw this (ad) yesterday, and they’re down in Springfield. I don’t know what Chris’ position will be relative to these attack ads, but I do know that Chris Welch has endorsed LaShawn Ford for Congress in the 7th District.”

Ford vehemently denied any fraud involving his bank loans back in 2012. The loans were taken out to purchase and rehab buildings. He said all rehab work was done as required.

Tribune columnist Eric Zorn opined at the time that the supposedly sprawling 17-count felony indictment, “really … was more like one offense with a bunch of little steps in it.”

When the first attorney Ford hired told him to “plead guilty and accept some prison time,” Ford, who faced up to 30 years in prison and also the forfeiture of approximately $832,000, dropped him and turned to famed Chicago defense attorney Thomas Durkin.

In August 2014, after the original prosecutor left office to enter private practice and a new prosecutor took over the case, the U.S. Attorney in Chicago suddenly dropped all 17 felony charges in exchange for Ford agreeing to enter a guilty plea to a single misdemeanor tax charge. Ford agreed to plead guilty to overvaluing the rehab costs on one of his properties by about $23,000, which lowered his capital gains taxes when the property was sold, resulting in $3,782 in lost tax revenue to the IRS.

A judge later sentenced him to probation and a fine.

Politico’s Shia Kapos first reported that super PAC Fairshake was targeting Ford in the 7th Congressional District and Robert Peters, who’s running in the 2nd Congressional District primary. Fairshake, a super PAC focused on cryptocurrency policy, announced last month that it had raised $191 million for the 2026 midterm elections.

The crypto industry’s hostility toward Ford and Peters and others stems from their support of a bill that passed the Illinois General Assembly last August, SB 1797. The bill created the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act, which directs the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to regulate digital asset business activity in the Illinois.

Digital asset firms are now required to register with the IFPR, and the law imposes new compliance and consumer-protection requirements on them.

Politico said Fairshake posted a statement that the “legislators voted for and pushed draconian rules that would have led to a patchwork of state-by-state rules that kills American competitiveness and job creation and undermines consumer protections.”

Fairshake began booking television ads last week tied to the 7th Congressional District, according to campaign filings reviewed by the BingX website, which focuses on cryptocurrency.

BingX stated that “Ford is rated as ‘somewhat against’ the industry by Stand With Crypto (Alliance), a designation tied to his vote on Illinois SB 1797. The Stand With Crypto Alliance is “a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting global crypto advocates.”

Asked if he’d ever seen the current levels of spending on local political campaigns by outside groups, Davis replied, “Never … ever … in my life.” He said people in the 7th District are far more concerned about issues like protecting Social Security, improving Medicare and bringing down the cost of prescriptions and tax credits for families with children.

Davis said the average monthly Social Security payment for seniors in his West Side neighborhood is $11,956.

“That is a campaign issue,” Davis said. “We need to be figuring out how to lower the cost of healthcare. We need to be debating policy, ensuring senior citizens can live with dignity.”