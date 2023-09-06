Deacons, residents pray for peace

Being a white priest in a predominately Black community, Lawrence “Hunter” Dowling frequently hears a particular sentence.

“‘Hunter, you don’t have a racist bone in your body,’” Dowling said. “I wish that were true. As a white person, it is in my DNA, the same way racism is in the DNA of a Black person.

“There is a lot of violence in the world. We cannot be bystanders. We need to be ‘upstanders.’ We must stand up for each other and stand up for our land. Peace must be extended and developed through each of us.”

Dowling’s words came as part of the 13th annual Sunrise Mass for Nonviolence and Peace, held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Oakwood Beach on Chicago’s South Side.

The Mass was followed by a Fellowship Breakfast and Symposium at Our Lady of Africa Parish in Chicago.

The Black Catholic Deacons and the Black Catholic Initiative of the Archdiocese of Chicago, in partnership with the Diaconate Office, sponsored the events.

Dowling, pastor of St. Simon of Cyrene Parish in Chicago, was the main celebrant for the Mass and gave the homily.

“We need to bring peace to our lives. We need to bring peace to our hearts,” said Dowling, who spent 17 years at St. Agnes of Bohemia Catholic Church in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood.

“How do we challenge the forces that promote violence? We need to make a difference in the world,” he said. “We need to recognize there is violence in our community, that there is violence in the United States.”

Worshipers in the Mass for Nonviolence and Peace included priests, deacons, principals, teachers, school-age children and parishioners from throughout the Chicago area. They gathered near Lake Michigan to pray for peace, the healing of families, schools, communities and the safety of children.

As his vestments blew in the wind coming off the lake, Dowling talked about his time with Black Chicago residents.

“I have learned what a great gift the Black community can be,” Dowling said. “… The black community needs to come together. The challenge is to get the greater church to listen to us.

“The Black and Hispanic communities see a defiant country. The country is divided. ‘I am for this; I am for that.’ The nation is on thin ice. Everyone is at odds.

“We need to relate to things on a deeper level. We must engage in issues mentally and emotionally. We need to be enthusiastic. We cannot sit back and just come back out here next year. There must be something happening in between.”

Dowling said people must be ready to act.

“We can’t just say the words. We need to put the words into action. We need to act on what God is asking us to do … If we commit ourselves to actually being active, we can make an incredible difference,” he said. “Put the words into action.”