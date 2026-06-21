Different paths lead three to priesthood

Raymond Grieshaber seemed to have it all.

Working as a chemical engineer, the Evanston resident had plenty of friends and was having plenty of fun.

“I had everything I wanted. I was going through the list in my head and I realized all the boxes were checked,” Grieshaber said. “I said, ‘The boxes are all checked and I’m miserable.’ I felt hollow inside, confused.”

Grieshaber did a novena, spending nine days in front of the Blessed Sacrament, asking Jesus what he wanted from him.

In the middle of the novena, he had a sense in his heart that his was listening to Jesus Christ.

“He asked me, ‘Will you be one of my priests?’” Grieshaber remembered. “I said, ‘No, that’s a terrible idea!’

“I never wanted to be a priest. I thought they were the dumbest people alive. ‘Why would anyone do that?’ I used to think. I had a fear of the priesthood.”

He took the conversation seriously enough though to talk with a spiritual adviser who helped him with the discernment.

“God called me to this life, where there is true and authentic happiness,” Grieshaber said. “I have never been happier.”

Grieshaber, Conrad Espino, and John Rahimi are the Chicago Archdiocese’s newest priests, having been ordained Saturday, June 20, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. They each begin their first parish assignment July 1.

Grieshaber, 38, said he has found his purpose.

“There have been more challenges and instability, but through it all, trust fills my heart,” he said. “The Lord is helping me along the way.”

Grieshaber, originally from Orland Park, will have his first assignment at St. Raymond de Penafort Parish in Mount Prospect.

“I feel fortunate for the twisty, turny path I have been on. At times, the challenges have felt crushing,” Grieshaber said. “We all have hearts made for the love of God.

“Many things can go wrong in life, but nothing is beyond the power and grace of God. He is always there, even if I am not ready to hear during the difficult times of life.”

Grieshaber hopes to encourage people back into the practice of making regular confessions.

“It may sound like finger pointing, but only God can bring healing,” he said. “It is like having a cut on your arm and showing the cut to a doctor, and the doctor applying a healing balm. The soul is so similar.

“When you go to confession, you have faith that you will get mercy in your darkest area of life. He is here. You can bring the light in.”

Espino

Conrad Espino was 13 years old when he saw Jesus on a cross in the middle of the night.

“He asked, ‘Will you do my will?” Espino remembered. “It made my trust worthy and launched me on this journey.”

Espino, 27, from Manila, Philippines, will have his first assignment at St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville.

He came to the United States at age 3, growing up in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood. He was an altar boy at Our Lady of Mercy Parish.

Espino went to Lane Tech High School, where he played lacrosse for four years, was in the Frisbee Club and got involved in theater, even landing the lead role of Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet.”

Espino, like Grieshaber and Rahimi, was a deacon for about six months before being ordained.

“I’m nervous,” Espino said about his new role. “It’s not all rainbows and sunshine. I’m human. As a priest, you have to be open-minded.

“I’m about to travel into an unknown land. It is exciting and wonderful.”

Espino said being a younger priest he hopes to be a connection for young people.

“I will try to be joyful and to be a witness to them that the Church is not dead, that young people are called to be involved in the Church,” he said. “A religious life is not dreary or boring.”

Espino always had the goal of handling administrative work for his own gym and to be an actor, speaking in front of crowds. He said his job as a priest combines those skills.

“These are two natural gifts that I wanted to use, and I have been directed to something else where I can use those gifts,” he said. “I am glad for it.”

Rahimi

John Rahimi was working in the advertising industry and feeling pressure.

The youngest of four boys from a Palatine family, the University of Illinois graduate found himself in the back row of his church at 9 p.m. on a weeknight. He glanced over and saw a priest with his hands in the praying position.

The former altar boy thought in his mind and heart, ‘What if I was a priest?’

The feeling didn’t leave him and only resonated stronger the next week.

He read “The purpose of a priest is to bring people to Jesus, and Jesus to people,” and began crying,

Seven years later, he is a priest.

Rahimi, 29, will have his first assignment at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette.

More than 200 people were at the parish to meet him at 6:30 a.m. on a Tuesday.

“I am very excited and will be there for years to come,” Rahimi said.

Rahimi has worked with a lot of youth groups and is ready to share Jesus’ message with them.

“I am joyful and excited to share the Lord with them, to be authentic with them,” he said. “I take seriously the challenges and demands young people face.

“Their lives can be more than what the world is telling them what young people can do.”

Rahimi played soccer for three years in high school and became a theater kid, which helped him with his public speaking.

He said he wants to help people connect with Jesus.

“My biggest hope as I enter the priesthood is that I can help people experience the same love of Jesus that I have come to know,” Rahimi said.

Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich said he was thrilled to welcome the three into the priesthood.

“The ordination of our new priests is a testament that the Lord continues to call generous hearts to service his Church,” said Cupich. “As these men begin their priestly ministry, they will bring Christ’s message of peace to communities and remind the faithful that even in difficult times God remains close to his people.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com