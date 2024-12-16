Digital equity grant winners announced

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today announced the inaugural recipients of the Digital Equity IMPACT Small Grants Program, an initiative designed to promote digital inclusion through storytelling and community engagement.

Fifteen organizations across Cook County have been awarded grants of $7,500 or $15,000, depending on the size and scope of their projects. The organizations will use the funding to amplify community voices, address digital divides and create narratives that advocate for equitable digital access.

The organizations are:

Boost Grant awardees ($7,500)

Dorothy A. Swope Foundation

Lucky Jefferson

North Riverside Library

River Oaks Community Education and Development Corp.

The Record Community News Group

Empowerment Grant awardees ($15,000)

Chamber57

Corazon Community Services

Growing Community Media

HANA Center

Harper College Educational Foundation

LatinX Digital Leaders Now

Markham Public Library

Niles Public Library

scaleLIT

The Quilt Corp. NFP

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and totaling $187,500, the Digital Equity IMPACT Small Grants Program was developed in partnership with City Bureau, a nonprofit journalism lab renowned for its innovative approach to local media and community-centered storytelling. The initiative is an extension of Cook County’s Digital Equity Action Plan, which prioritizes the pillars of access, confidence, safety and infrastructure as the foundation for a connected and inclusive county.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these dedicated organizations that are leading the charge in advancing digital equity in their communities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “These awardees are driving meaningful change and have demonstrated an inspiring commitment to addressing digital inclusion through storytelling. “Together, we are paving the way for a more just and equitable digital future across Cook County.”

Project highlights

The grant recipients showcase approaches to promoting digital equity. The organizations include grassroots nonprofits, cultural institutions and advocacy groups. Project highlights include initiatives to increase digital literacy among senior citizens, multimedia storytelling on the effects of the digital divide on youth, and community-led campaigns to promote access to affordable internet resources.

Kyla Williams Tate, director of digital equity for the Cook County Office of the President, emphasized the role of the projects in driving change. “The work being undertaken by these organizations is both inspiring and essential. “By supporting their storytelling efforts, we are shedding light on systemic barriers to digital access while also showcasing innovative, community-driven solutions to bridge the gap. These stories will help shape a brighter, more-connected future for all residents.”

“When I learned we received the IMPACT Grant, my heart soared for my beloved Summit, IL, where the digital divide isn’t just a statistic—it’s personal,” said Caroline Sanchez Crozier, CEO and founder of Latinx Digital Leaders Now. “At LatinX Digital Leaders Now, we know that true change flows through the heart of community. “We’re weaving together a tapestry of support – our schools, our library, and our local businesses. But most precious of all is our Latino community, whose resilience and strength inspire everything we do. Together, we’re writing a new chapter where everyone, from our abuelos to our little ones, can thrive in this digital age.”

“The IMPACT Small Grants program will enable The Record to expand our Youth in Journalism Workshop, a free program for individuals aged 16–22 in suburban Cook County,” said Ryan Osborn, director of development for The Record Community News Group. “Participants receive a stipend and learn directly from leaders in the field. “Some may pursue careers in journalism, while others gain a deeper understanding of trusted storytelling and its critical role in their community. Access to honest, reliable information empowers residents, and empowered residents engage more effectively to better their communities.”

Power of storytelling

City Bureau played a central role in designing and implementing the Digital Equity IMPACT Small Grants Program. The organization provided training, resources, and mentorship to grant recipients to ensure their projects could maximize impact.

“Every community has a story worth sharing, especially when it comes to digital equity,” said Morgan Malone, executive director of City Bureau. “Through this program, we’ve worked alongside Cook County to empower local organizations to elevate their voices and create powerful narratives that address the digital challenges they face. “These stories are not just about the struggles but also the solutions and successes. Together, we are building a coalition of storytellers advocating for a more inclusive and equitable digital landscape.”

Digital inclusion

The awarded projects align closely with the four pillars of Cook County’s Digital Equity Action Plan. By focusing on access, confidence, safety and infrastructure, the initiatives aim to drive positive, tangible and community-led change. The stories produced will inform policy discussions and help bridge the digital divide.

“Digital equity is about more than technology; it’s about opportunity and connection,” said President Preckwinkle. “This program exemplifies our commitment to ensuring all Cook County residents can thrive in an increasingly digital world. “Congratulations to the awardees—you are paving the way for a future where no one is left behind.”