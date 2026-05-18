District 214 refocuses priorities, cuts costs ahead of planned referendum

Officials at Township High School District 214 continue to solicit public input as they work to scale back the scope and expense of envisioned facility improvements throughout the sprawling district.

The 68.3 square mile district, which is the second largest high school district in the state by enrollment, includes high schools in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling and John Hersey in Arlington Heights, as well as five specialized schools. More than 300,000 people live within its boundaries.

According to officials, the district has not had a ballot referendum for 50 years. Numerous upgrades in an array of categories are overdue, they say. Starting in 2022, the district undertook a comprehensive facility condition assessment that identified between $850 million and $912 million in needed improvements across all district facilities.

“Our goal is to listen to our community and develop a responsible plan that keeps our schools strong for generations to come,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Rowe said in November. “As part of this process, we will review all financial options to ensure that any future recommendations are both fiscally responsible and aligned with community priorities.”

The ultimate price tag now appears likely to be between 33 to 50 percent of that initial estimate. Envisioned upgrades include infrastructure repairs and replacement, accessibility improvements, modernization of classrooms and other learning areas, as well as public spaces and athletic facility upgrades.

So far 2,520 people have given feedback through three public engagement sessions, two community committee meetings, two online surveys and a “scientific” phone survey.

“Respondents strongly supported some elements of the district’s wish list, and strongly opposed others,” district officials said. “Community members expressed strong support for District 214’s educational mission, while also raising concerns about the overall scale and cost of the initial concepts.”

“The public shows support for providing additional funding to improve D214 schools, with 73 percent supporting one of the funding levels provided and only 23 percent favoring no additional funding,” officials said. The public strongly supported spending on improvements directly related to educational operations but expressed low support for other expenditures.

Safety and security had the highest net favorability at plus-44 percent, infrastructure had the third highest net favorability at plus-30 percent and building mechanicals was at 21 percent net favorability.

Swimming pools had a negative 12 percent net favorability, and main entrances had a negative 19 percent net favorability. Athletic facilities had a “somewhat positive net favorability” of plus-1 percent, officials said, terming it “a moderate priority for all demographics.”

Officials say there has been general agreement across all groups surveyed regarding what they prioritize and do not prioritize.

“It is important to note that we rarely see such consistency among community members around the priority levels for each project,” officials said on the district website. “This shows clear consensus, which is rare at this stage in the process.

“District 214 listened to that feedback and adjusted its approach,” officials said. “Based on the lack of support for innovative spaces, pools, and main entrances, we recommend the district consider removing these projects from consideration.”

District officials say the main question most respondents had was “what led to these infrastructure challenges, and why is the overall cost number so high?”

The next phase in the run up to a referendum, in either this November or in April of 2027, was Phase 3, which, officials say, focused “on a reduced range of potential projects centered on the highest-priority needs identified through community feedback and district evaluation.”

Those priority needs include safety and security, infrastructure, mechanical systems, science-technology-Engineering-arts- and-mathematics space, and classrooms.

Between May 6 and May 15, the district conducted a phone survey and online feedback as Phase 3 of its community engagement process, designed to “help the district better understand community priorities, affordability concerns and feedback on the options under review.”

Officials say they are seeking to find a balance between the district’s pressing needs and the limits of taxpayers’ checkbooks.

“We will need to answer these questions as we move forward in this engagement process,” they said. “The needs facing District 214 schools are real, and so are the economic pressures facing the community.”

The three options presented by the School District would cost between $300 million and $450 million.

The first option would cost $300 million for electrical and pavement work, door hardware and card access, fire alarm systems, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, new boilers, roofs, elevator replacements, new windows and renovations to science labs, theaters, and athletic facilities. Officials estimate a yearly tax increase of roughly $190 on a $400,000 house.

The second option, costing $375 million, would include the first option, as well as art/photo/graphics classrooms, locker rooms, culinary classrooms, John Hersey High School’s second floor hallway, and renovations of auxiliary fields and tennis courts. That would add $238 in taxes annually on a $400,000 house, officials say.

The most expensive option would cost $450 million and includes the first two options, as well as a physical education and athletic wing replacement at Prospect High School, exterior restrooms, and classroom furniture. The annual tax cost on a $400,000 house would rise to $285 a year.