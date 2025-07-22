Dog stolen in Roseland

Chicago police are seeking to locate a 2-year-old male French Bulldog named Milo, who was taken from his owner during an armed robbery.

Milo’s owner was walking the dog at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on the 11200 block of South Union Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

Two armed males, wearing ski masks, approached the dog owner and struck him several time about the body in an attempt to take the dog. Milo’s owner was thrown to the ground at which time Milo was taken.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of an armed robbery:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Watch for suspicious activity or people.

Anyone with information about the theft of the dog should contact Detective Kathleen Dorich or Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and reference RD #JJ336906.