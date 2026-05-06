DOJ drops felony conspiracy charges against Broadview Six defendants

In a move that surprised both the judge and defense attorneys, federal prosecutors on Wednesday, April 29, dropped the most serious charge against the so-called Broadview Six defendants, a felony conspiracy count that carried up to a six-year prison sentence.

The criminal case filed in October now has just a single misdemeanor charge. It stems from a protest on Sept. 26 outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview. During that incident, Brian Straw, an Oak Park Village trustee, former Illinois 9th District Congressional Democratic candidate Katherine “Kat” Abughazaleh, 45th Ward Democratic committeeman Michael Rabbit, and Andre Martin, a staffer on Abughazaleh’s campaign, allegedly joined other protesters who had surrounded an ICE vehicle pulling into the facility, pushed against it and damaged it.

In March the government dropped charges against two defendants, Catherine “Cat” Sharp, a Chicago aldermanic staffer who gave up on her bid for the Cook County Board while under prosecution, and Joselyn Walsh, a local musician.

In all 32 people were criminally charged following protests around the Chicago area during the so-called “Midway Blitz” operation by the federal government.

Defense attorney Chris Parente, who represents Straw, celebrated the move, saying, “We kind of knew this was going to come. We thought it would be through a jury’s decision, but we’ll take it from the government.”

“This has been a failure since the beginning when this case was charged,” he told reporters in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse following the hearing. Parente said prosecutors “were never going to be able to prove it at trial and they’ve given up before we even get there. But we’re very angry that they even tried to charge it.”

Attorney Nancy DePodesta, who represents Rabbit, called the allegations in the indictment “baseless charges from the start,” and said the prosecutions withdrawing the conspiracy count was “an acknowledgement that this … conspiracy charge was not supported by the law or evidence.”

Parente speculated about the chilling effect the indictment possibly had on people who might have come out to protest but didn’t out of fear of arrest and prosecution.

“Think about the people between the time that this case was indicted and today that did not go to a protest because they were worried that this office would charge them for just standing there and exercising their right of freedom of assembly to protest what this administration is doing,” Parente said. “We don’t know how many people stayed at home because they were worried about being indicted with a bullshit 372 charge by this U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Parente noted that Sharp had dropped her candidacy for Cook County Board of Commissioners due, she said, to the stress of being under criminal indictment.

It remains to be seen in the coming days whether individual defendants will be tried separately, now that the conspiracy charge linking their alleged criminal actions has been dropped.

By withdrawing the conspiracy count, prosecutors avoid having to share transcripts of grand jury proceedings that Parente and his colleagues had asked Judge April Perry to review “in camera” and disclose to the defense. He suggested the prosecution had something they wanted to hide, saying, “So what did they say to the grand jury that took them three separate sessions to explain the law …”

“We’re angry,” Parente said. “We want to know what was in those grand jury transcripts. The point of today’s hearing was to disclose those transcripts, (but) the count is moot (i.e., legally no longer at issue).”

“Why can’t we see that? Why can’t the people of this district know what the government said to that grand jury?” he asked reporters. “We’d love to know, and we’re going to keep pushing for it, because we think we have a right to know.”

Parente said he and his fellow defense counsel are “fighting for everybody in the Northern District of Illinois that have to deal with charges like this, that are meant to silence legitimate protest against an administration that has gone above and beyond to silence people and get their way.”

Parente said his client, Straw, “is never going to admit … that he committed any sort of crime.”

Attorney Molly Armour, who represents Abughazaleh, underscored that, saying she and her fellow defense attorneys will continue to fight against what she said has been “a horrific experience.”

“Everyone here will continue to fight these charges,” she said.

Even after prosecutors said they would move to dismiss the conspiracy charge, Perry on Wednesday delivered her ruling on defense attorneys’ earlier motion to dismiss that same charge on First Amendment grounds, denying the motion.

After a brief back-and-forth with lawyers about whether the protesters’ hands on the ICE vehicle was an expression of free speech or merely a way to protect themselves from the massive SUV cutting through the crowd, Perry said she could only rely on the facts alleged in the indictment.

“The indictment is not seeking to punish protected speech,” she said, noting the feds weren’t alleging protesters’ signs and chants were criminal acts.

But prosecutors also want to admit those chants and signs as evidence in the case to show demonstrators’ intent, which the judge said she’d consider closer to trial — if it still moves forward.

Perry’s ruling follows another she made earlier this month, declining to grant defendants’ motion to dismiss charges on selective prosecution grounds. Lawyers argued that the Department of Justice targeted the six original defendants because they were mostly elected officials and candidates. They also demanded the government turn over any communications between White House officials that might show undue influence on prosecutors.

But no such records exist, prosecutors said, maintaining that the defendants were indicted because their faces were visible in photo and video footage reviewed by the government, and not because of their status as politicians. Perry noted that the indictment of public officials is the “bread and butter of the U.S. attorney’s office” as bringing public officials to justice is “considered a good deterrent.”

“Being a politician is not a protected class,” Perry said.

Abughazaleh is no longer a politician after last month’s primary, having finished second in a crowded primary for Illinois’ 9th congressional district, though the influencer-turned-candidate recently announced her campaign apparatus would live on as an advocacy organization.

In a social media statement April 29, Abughazaleh said the case “has cost … immeasurable amounts of stress, money, and opportunity.”

Parente called the conduct by the Department of Homeland Security during Operation Midway Blitz “reprehensible” and behavior that “does not represent the federal law enforcement that I used to work with, and other people on this team used to work with. It was gross, and it was criminal in its nature.”

Parente said that even though Perry denied their motion to dismiss the charges on free speech grounds, due to uncertainty about where free speech ends and illegal acts begin, he believed the issue wasn’t settled. His client and the others, he insisted, were simply exercising his right to protest and placed his hands on the government vehicle to protect himself. He said the government’s theory of the case, if upheld, would open the door to the routine suppression of people’s constitutional rights.

“(If) some agent wants to shut down (a) protest, all he has to do is slowly drive into them. Under this (theory of the crime) this office would consider charging a 372 conspiracy,” Parente said. “That can’t be the law, just because they put their hands up to protect themselves.”

Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel contributed to this story.