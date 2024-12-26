Drive-thru displays light up the holidays

With the holidays upon us, drive-thru light displays are ongoing in Illinois.

Stretching from the Chicago region to the greater St. Louis area and covering several towns and cities in between, the displays vary in size and scope, lighting up the night in celebration of the season.

From glittering trees and ornaments to religious icons and secular characters to illuminated archways and lights synchronized to holiday music on car radios, the displays have the holidays fully covered. Each display listed below runs through at least Friday, with several open into the first week of the new year.

Some noteworthy displays are:

Light of Christmas Drive Thru — Guaranteed Rate Field, 3326 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago, from 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 5. Stay in your car at the home of the Chicago White Sox and embark on a journey through more than a million synchronized lights that dance to the sounds of the season via a f radio station. The show features archways, displays and photo opportunities. For tickets, and information, visit www.lightofchristmas.com.

Willow Hill Lights — Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Road, Northbrook, open at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 5. The fourth annual drive-thru event features more than 1.5 million LED lights along a 2.5-mile journey. Drivers can tune in to radio station FM 89.1 to hear holiday music during the ride. For tickets, and information, visit www.willowhilllights.com.

73rd annual Lehnertz Avenue Christmas Display — Lehnertz Avenue via Sheridan Street, Aurora, from 5-10:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 3. Known as the oldest free Christmas display in Illinois, the drive-thru event features lights, lawn signs and cut-out figures of religious and secular figures, including Charlie Brown and other “Peanuts” characters. Forinformation, visit www.enjoyaurora.com.

Holiday Lights — Rich Harvest Farms, 7S771 Dugan Road, Sugar Grove, times vary through Tuesday. Starting at the Little Red Schoolhouse near the Granart and Dugan Road Roundabout and traveling all the way to St. Katharine-Drexel Catholic Church, the one-mile drive down Dugan Road takes visitors through a winter wonderland of more than 40 illuminated displays, a dolphin jumping out of a pond, a reindeer taking flying lessons and more. For more information, visit www.enjoyaurora.com.

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland — 123 Par 3 Lane (off Springfield Road), East Peoria, from 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 5. This drive-thru event features the majority of the city’s Parade of Lights floats and many other lighted displays, including the Candy Cane Factory, Prehistoric Land, Space Land, a Western town, lighted arches and circus animals, a ski jumper display and more. The drive-thru takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, and attendees can hear holiday music to accompany the drive on radio station 88.1 FM. For tickets, and more information, visit https://www.cityofeastpeoria.com/588/East-Peoria-Festival-of-Lights.

Festival of Lights — Moorman-Wavering Park (off North 39th Street), Quincy, from 5-9 p.m. daily through Tuesday. Enjoy this traditional drive-thru holiday display, featuring nearly two miles of exuberantly exhibited seasonal light installations. For tickets, and more information, visit www.festivaloflights.org or call 618-397-6700.

Christmas Wonderland — Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton, from 6-9 p.m. daily through Friday. Visitors can drive through the park to view more than 4 million lights, and also visit the Enchanted Forest to vote for their favorite decorated trees and take free photos with Santa. Reservations are not required. For more information, visit www.riversandroutes.com or call 800-258-6645.

Mattoon Lightworks: A Festival of Holiday Lights — Peterson Park, 500 Broadway Ave., times vary through Friday. Visitors can drive through Peterson Park to see a vast array of standard and animated holiday light displays. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. For more information, visit www.mattoon.illinois.gov.

Shelbyville Festival of Lights — Forest Park (off of 9th Street), Shelbyville, times vary through Sunday. Drive through a seasonally decorated Forest Park to enjoy twinkling light displays, painted and taped to match the colors of the lights in this holiday extravaganza. For more information, visit www.lakeshelbyville.com or call 217-259-2361.

Christmas in Carlyle: Lights in the Park — Carlyle City Park, 1090 Lake Road, Carlyle, from dusk to 11 p.m., through Jan. 5. Visitors can drive (or stroll) through City Park to see thousands of lights, animated features, dancing trees and more. Tune in to radio station 90.1 FM to hear holiday music along the drive. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, visit www.carlylelake.com or call 618-594-2468.

Wonderland in Lights — Community Park, East Temple Avenue (off exit 162), Effingham, 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. This holiday display is free, but donations are appreciated. Visitors can also drive or walk through downtown Effingham to see new 3D glittering light additions to the large ornament on the Courthouse lawn, including the Royal Gift and the Star. For more information, visit www.effinghamil.com or call 800-772-0750.

WonderLight’s Christmas — World Wide Technology Raceway, 1905 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, from 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 5. This drive-thru event returns to the greater St. Louis area with more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music, accessible via radio station 89.5 FM. For tickets, and more information, visit www.wonderlightschristmas.com.

Festival of Lights — Sinnissippi Park, 1401 Second St., Rockford, times vary through Tuesday. Dim your headlights and tune in to radio station 103.1 to hear holiday music as you enjoy viewing more than 85 light displays during this long-standing drive-thru event. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Wait times can vary. For more information, visit www.4thandlights.com.

Magical Christmas — Santa’s Village, 601 Dundee Avenue, East Dundee, Illinois, 60118, nightly through Sunday. From the comfort of your car, you’ll be in awe as over 3 million lights synchronized to holiday music and dazzling displays, twinkle and dance like you’ve never seen before. With lighted tunnels galore, and old-fashioned Christmas twinkle lights as far as you can see. At the end of the route awaits tube slide fun, an enchanted Christmas Village of family photo memories, funnel cakes and hot chocolate. Online reservations are required at https://santasvillagedundee.com/magical-christmas-drive-thru-experience/