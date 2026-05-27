Driver killed in Rolling Meadows crash

A driver was killed Tuesday in a Rolling Meadows accident.

Rolling Meadows police responded to a report of a crash involving an overturned vehicle shortly after 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at Algonquin Road and Magnolia Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, with three occupants in the two vehicles.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, another was critically injured, and the third was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Rolling Meadows Police Department, Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As of Tuesday evening, Algonquin Road between Barker Avenue and Route 53 was still closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic.