DUI patrols planned in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols this weekend in two city police districts.

Patrols will be from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday in the 12th (Near West) District and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the 18th (Near North) District.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect to the nearest lockup.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 1st (Central) District on Nov. 1-2 resulted in the following arrests and citations:

Driving under the influence: 0

Unsafe vehicle: 5

Insurance: 6

Seat belt: 5

Suspended/revoked license: 1

No driver’s license: 2

Driver’s license violation: 1

Speeding: 15

Distracted driving (on cell phone): 1

Other traffic violations: 4

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the 18th (Near North) District on Nov. 2-3 resulted in the following arrests and citations: