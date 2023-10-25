Durbin, Kelly look to increase broadband access

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, have introduced a bill that would increase access to broadband service for low-income urban and rural Americans.

The Promoting Access to Broadband Act would help states increase awareness and enrollment in the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program and Affordable Connectivity Program, which provide a monthly subsidy to help low-income households pay for their broadband and telephone service.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us just how critical high-quality, reliable broadband is for Americans when they need to connect to job opportunities, their online classrooms, their loved ones, and their medical professionals,” Durbin said. “However, cost remains a barrier for too many households, which is why Representative Kelly and I want to increase awareness and enrollment in the FCC’s Lifeline program and Affordable Connectivity Program through our Promoting Access to Broadband Act.”

“Internet-capable devices are not a luxury — they are a necessity of modern life,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to introduce the Promoting Access to Broadband Act with Senator Durbin to increase access to the vital Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.

“I represent a district that is urban, suburban, and rural — I know firsthand how important internet connection is whether you’re a student in Chicago, a farmer in Kankakee, or a doctor in Danville. Internet connectivity expands access to education opportunities, job opportunities, and resources like telemedicine. This legislation is a vital step toward eliminating the digital divide and ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Along with Durbin, the act is also cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates; Richard Blumenthal, D-CT; Edward Markey, D-MA; Peter Welch, D-VT; Amy Klobuchar, D-MN; and Alex Padilla, D-CA.

According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, in 2022, one in every five households lacked access to broadband at home; and a 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 27 percent of non-broadband users cited cost as the most important reason they do not have broadband at home.

The Affordable Connectivity Program has made strides to close the digital divide with 21 million households enrolled, including more than 622,000 households in Illinois. However, experts estimate that an additional 27 million households are eligible for the program. Further, participation in the Lifeline program has dropped in recent years and remains low nationwide. The Universal Service Administrative Co. estimates the number of eligible households participating in Lifeline nationwide is just 19 percent, and only 17 percent in Illinois.

The Promoting Access to Broadband Act would:

Award grants to at least five states

Direct the FCC to consider several factors in evaluating applications, including states with a higher number of covered individuals, states with plans with the potential to reach a higher percentage of eligible-but-not-enrolled households, and geographic diversity

Allow states to use the funds to inform Medicaid enrollees, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants, and low-income individuals of potential eligibility, provide information on how to apply for Lifeline and ACP, and partner with nonprofit and community-based organizations to assist individuals applying for Lifeline and ACP

Require the FCC to issue a report to Congress within a year of establishing the grant program evaluating the grant’s effectiveness

To be eligible for the programs, an individual must have an income at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines for the Lifeline program and at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines for ACP. Enrollees also are eligible if they qualify for a needs-based program, such as Medicaid or SNAP, or receive Supplemental Security Income, federal public housing assistance, or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits.

The bill has earned endorsements from Third Way, Public Knowledge, NCLC on behalf of its low-income clients, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, ACLU, Common Sense Media, and Free Press.