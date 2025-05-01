East Leyden instructor named state Teacher of the Year

FRANKLIN PARK – The Illinois State Board of Education today named Victor Gomez, a bilingual chemistry teacher at East Leyden High School, as the Illinois Teacher of the Year.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders surprised Gomez with the announcement during a visit to East Leyden this afternoon.

Gomez, a Cook County Co-Regional Teacher of the Year, is a sixth-year educator in Leyden high School District 212. He co-developed East Leyden’s bilingual program and help launch the school’s first Bilingual Chemistry course.

An advocate for English learners, Gomez ensures multilingual students have access to opportunities to prepare for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – such as earning college credit through Elmhurst University’s STEM Academy.

Sanders selected Gomez from 13 finalists across the state.

“Mr. Gomez is ready to meet the moment,” Sanders said. “Illinois’ fastest-growing student population is English learners. Mr. Gomez recognizes that bilingual students are poised for success in STEM – possessing the creativity, problem-solving skills, and non-linear thinking that are critical for innovation.

“I know Mr. Gomez will inspire other educators around the state with his high expectations for his students, his willingness to chart new paths and his commitment to inclusive and culturally responsive instruction. I look forward to the ways in which Mr. Gomez will uplift the teaching profession and inspire young people to pursue careers in education.”

Gomez also fosters cultural connection and belonging outside the classroom through initiatives like the Alianza Latina student club and the Mariachi Aguilas de Leyden ensemble. He mentors bilingual educators in partnership with Elmhurst University and the Noyce PRIDE STEM Teacher Scholars Program, helping to grow the pipeline of teachers who reflect and support the state’s diverse student population.

“Our students are the heart of everything we do,” Gomez said in his Teacher of the Year finalist interview. “Our transformative practices – advocating for the emergence of the bilingual program, creating spaces for bilingual students to celebrate their heritage and language, having students making a difference in their communities and providing access to academically challenging, relevant curricula – creo equidad y opportunidades para ellos (I believe in equality and opportunity for them).

“It is imperative to uplift multilingual students’ cultural and linguistic assets as a valuable and necessary part of our educational institutions.”

“Victor is an incredibly talented and dedicated educator who gives of himself for the betterment of Leyden students,” said Leyden High School District 212 Superintendent Nick Polyak. “This is an honor he deeply deserves and we look to having Victor represent our district, our state, and our profession over the next year.

“We ask our students, parents, staff, and communities to join us in congratulating Victor, and to share in the pride we feel in knowing that 2025 Illinois Teacher of the Year comes from Leyden.”

“Victor is a phenomenal educator who can inspire students to love science at the high school level, including those who did not envision themselves taking interest or finding success in science,” said East Leyden Principal Julie Lam. “He has collaborated with several colleagues to develop our bilingual science curriculum and continues to reflect and improve upon his work and practice.”

As the Illinois Teacher off the Year, Gomez will begin a state-funded one-year sabbatical in July. He also will represent Illinois in the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year program.

Learn about Gomez and the State Board of Education’s Teacher of the Year program at https://www.isbe.net/TeacherOfTheYear?_cldee=OpTUGO8RM76Nywy0oS_lcj_H-H9gCdinqxOkaUpV2Bhpv1qh5uxwg7YlW2NlT_b0&recipientid=contact-6d709477bbf6ea11a815000d3a328129-060ea2141ae54c22bf29f280c292b40c&esid=a6fc1c27-1525-f011-8c4d-6045bd052404.