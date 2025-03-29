Easter Bunny shares spotlight with other animals

Among Easter-related events happening in the area are:

Bunny photos: Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive, will have an Easter event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available at Pella Signature.

Guests can also visit a Zoos Are Us petting zoo in the center’s Entertainment District. The zoo will feature bunnies, goats, sheep, chickens and a cow.

The event is free to attend.

Brunch and hunt: I/O Godfrey, 127 W. Huron (at LaSalle), Chicago, invites families to celebrate Easter Sunday with a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The buffet features an omelet station, a prime rib and ham carving station, and a pancake and french toast station. Other offerings include salads, pasta, seasonal soups, sushi, and desserts such as chocolate-covered strawberries and cake pops.

Easter brunch is priced at $65 per adult and $15 per child under age 12.

Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/iogodfrey/detail/331074/easter-brunch-buffet.