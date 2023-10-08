Educator, community organizer remembered

Chicago native Joyce Chapman, a longtime educator, is being remembered for her caring, commitment and consistency of kindness.

She died Sept. 24 at her home. Chapman was 82.

Education reform was a focus of Chapman’s professional life. She was an educator for nearly 30 years, with her influence going beyond the classroom, being a friend and guide to many students.

Chapman was a member of the Chicago Public Schools Board of Education in 2022-23.

“Not only did Ms. Chapman serve thousands of CPS students, teachers and staff as a board member from 2022-23, but she served as a member of the (school) district’s Far South Community Action Council for more than a decade,” said Pedro Martinez, CEO of Chicago Public Schools. “Ms. Chapman was a community leader and advocate for Chicago’s Far South Side for two decades.

“Her civic leadership in these volunteer roles inspired many to speak up and improve our system, especially for our most vulnerable students. Her courage, candor, and passion will be deeply missed. We will keep Ms. Chapman’s family, including her daughters, Ashanti, Umi and Amina; and grandchildren, in our thoughts and prayers.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was deeply saddened to hear of the longtime community organizer’s passing.

“A lifelong Chicagoan, Joyce never stopped giving back to the city she loved,” he said.

“As an organizer on the Far South Side, she worked tirelessly to unite her community and to bring all people together,” Johnson continued. “From founding the Pullman Community Development Corp. and serving as chairwoman of the Far South Community Action Council to serving our CPS families as a member of the Board of Education, Joyce’s impact reverberates throughout every corner of our city.

“Chicago will miss her fighting spirit and her public service. I pray for her family during this trying time and send my deepest condolences to her friends, colleagues and loved ones.”

Chapman was born Nov. 12, 1940. She was active in Chicago culture, frequently visiting local performance venues, art museums and galleries.

She was also a volunteer for nonprofits helping the less fortunate.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Oct. 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Chicago.

Memorials may be made to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation.