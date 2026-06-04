Eisenhower Expressway reopens

The Eisenhower Expressway has reopened.

As of 6:55 p.m. today, all lanes of the expressway had reopened.

Illinois State Police had been investigating “an active incident” on westbound Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road since 10:05 a.m. today.

A source told Chronicle Media that there was a possible explosion inside a car and that one person was killed in the incident.

State Police said multiple local police agencies were on the scene.

The Mannheim ramps to I-290 had been closed, as was Mannheim over I-290. Eastbound Interstate 88 to I-290 was also closed.