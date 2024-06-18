Elmhurst bank robbed

Law-enforcement officials are looking for a man who robbed an Elmhurst bank and may be responsible for three other bank robberies in the Chicago area, including the same Elmhurst bank, since fall.

US Bank, 536 S. York St., was robbed shortly before 3:20 p.m. Thursday, June 13, according to the FBI. The man made a verbal demand for funds after showing a silver or gray handgun.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The suspect fled on foot and was still at large as of press time.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man; 30-39 years of age; 6’; with dark hair, possibly with Piebaldism (non-pigment in hair) or a white patch or streak of blonde hair on the left side of his head; a medium-heavy build; wearing a black-and-white patterned face mask, black zip-up jacket, baseball hat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes; and carrying a gray or dark blue Under Armour bookbag.

FBI officials said it is believed that the same individual robbed the same Elmhurst bank on Dec. 16 and the US Bank at 60 S. Meacham Road in Schaumburg on Oct. 18 and March 6.

Residents can report crime tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.