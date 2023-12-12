Elmwood Park attorney disbarred for looting dead aunt’s trust fund

An Elmwood Park attorney was ordered disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court Nov. 21 for draining his deceased aunt’s trust fund of more than $290,000.

Richard Michael Ruggiero, who had law offices in neighboring Oak Park, became the successor trustee of Lena De Benedetto’s trust fund after both she and her son died within a year of each other.

De Benedetto had arranged through her trust to distribute any remaining funds after her son’s death to four charities — American Heart Association, the Lupus Foundation, the Pacific Garden Mission, and the Shriners Hospital for Children. At the time of her death, the charities were to have each received approximately $75,000.

But according to a complaint by the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, Ruggiero did not inform the charities that they had been named beneficiaries of his aunt’s will, and never made any distribution to the four charities, as required under the terms of the Trust. Instead, the ARDC said, he used nearly all of the $291,944 remaining for his own needs and purposes.

The ARDC stressed that Ruggiero’s misconduct was not a one-time misstep, and was “egregiously dishonest.”

“Respondent’s misconduct was outrageous and long lasting,” Illinois ARDC counsel Richard Gleason said. “The victims were the most vulnerable — charities.”

An investigation determined that, between April 2019 and December 2020, Ruggiero issued 64 checks to himself that totaled more than $260,000. By May 2021, he had drained the remaining $31,000 from the trust fund.

Ruggiero allegedly refused to cooperate with the ARDC, which sanctioned him by striking his answers to the complaint from its deliberations due to his “failure to comply with orders to appear for his deposition and produce documents.”

Despite at least five orders directing him to appear for his deposition and produce all responsive documents by a date certain, he never complied with those directives.

From April 2022 through January 2023, Ruggiero requested and was granted “multiple extensions of time to produce the documents requested in the Notice to Produce and to appear for his deposition,” after he told the ARDC that he was recovering from “surgery, contracted COVID, and had bacterial and viral infections.”

In June, an ARDC hearing board issued a scathing synopsis of its investigation into Ruggiero, referring to his “extremely serious misconduct” and “significant aggravation”, including “Ruggiero’s “dishonest and selfish motives, the substantial financial harm to the beneficiaries, and (Ruggiero’s) repeated efforts to obstruct and delay the proceedings … .”

It concluded that it had “little confidence in (Ruggiero’s) ability to conduct himself with honesty and integrity in the future.”

In August 2020, Ruggiero was sued by Shriners Hospital and the American Heart Association. On Nov. 9, 12 days before he was disbarred, the circuit court found in favor of Shriners and the AHA.

In testimony before the ARDC, the charities put in practical terms what the lost $75,000 in revenue meant to the services they could provide those in need — 420 therapy visits for children at Shriners, CPR training for 100 people at the AHA, more than 38,000 meals at Pacific Garden Missions.