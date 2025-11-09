Evanston Ecology Center reopens

The City of Evanston celebrated its grand reopening of the Evanston Ecology Center on Oct. 29 to an appreciative crowd outside of the center’s location at 2024 N. McCormick Blvd.

The blue ribbon cutting program recognized the completion of renovations as part of the city’s published commitment to environmental education.

Community members were invited to attend the formal program. Speakers included Matt Poole, deputy director of the city’s Parks and Recreation, Evanston City Manager Luke Stowe, and with the public reading of a Cook County resolution by Audrey Thompson, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation.

“It’s truly wonderful to see our community gather here today to celebrate not just the building reopening, but a renewed commitment to our connection with the natural world,” Poole told the audience.

Stowe said, “It’s just really great to be here, in particular at the Ecology Center, which is literally one of my favorite spaces here in Evanston.”

The project is expected to attain LEED Gold certification, important in sustainability commitment to green building efforts. Guests could see improvements for ADA compliance and meet some of the resident reptiles up close in the classroom.

Audrey Eros, Evanston Ecology Center program instructor, handled Luna, about 3, a female ball python, while Naomi Andrus, 2, of Evanston, held by her father Greg Andrus, petted the snake near the reptile habitat inside in the classroom.

“We love it,” Naomi’s father said about the renovated Ecology Center. “We’re really excited to see what new programs are going to start happening over here.”

“This is phenomenal for the kids,” said attendee Bram Chill of Evanston. “And it will be a strong addition to the Evanston community.”

Evanston residents Jeremy Wojchihosky and partner Rebecca Carver attended, showing interest in the turtle exhibits plus more.

“I like the fact that they’re doing upgrades, things in term of environmental issues, like ecology centers, especially someone (like Carver) that’s a gardener in Evanston,” Carver said.

“Thank you to the Parks and Rec Department, we’re a big fan of the Parks and Rec Department,” Wojchihosky said. “Any encouragement of green space within a city is appreciated.”

Renovations included a redone entryway and upgraded restrooms, as examples.

The city began the major renovation of the Ecology Center in April 2024 on the 50th anniversary of its founding, kicking off construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 19, 2024.

The original Evanston Ecology Center building had a lecture room, laboratory, storage and public restrooms.

After additions and renovations through years, the building is now at 6,200 square feet.

The city has partnered with the Evanston Environmental Association (EEA).

According to a media release, in 1974, the Evanston Ecology Center was built and donated to the City of Evanston by a group of citizens who believed the city would benefit greatly from a facility dedicated to environmental education and awareness.

Those citizens formally organized themselves as a 501(c)(3) organization in 1976 and became the Evanston Environmental Association.

For additional information visit the city’s website, https://www.cityofevanston.org/

Watch a video of the event at https://youtu.be/NCMdqjQocH0?si=3N9_1aF8tp8t8E5Z