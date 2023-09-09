Evanston issues seat belt, speeding citations

Evanston issues seat belt, speeding citationsSeptember 8, 2023
Evanston police made one DUI arrest during its Labor Day impaired driving campaign.
In addition to the driving under the influence arrest, police issued 43 seat-belt citations, 23 of which occurred during evening hours.
Other citations and arrests were:
- Speeding – 18
- Distracted driving – 8
- No insurance – 4
- Various moving violations – 4
- Transporting open alcohol – 1
- Felony revoked driver’s license arrest – 1
- Misdemeanor suspended driver’s license arrest – 1
- Misdemeanor speeding arrests for going 26-34 above the speed limit – 2
“Through the Labor Day enforcement effort, we helped to make our roads safer and remind motorists that impaired driving is not a game,” said Scott Sophier, sergeant of the Evanston Police Department Traffic Unit.
Evanston joined forces with other law-enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High. Get a DUI” campaign.
Federal highway safety funds distributed by the Illinois Department of Transportation made the effort possible.