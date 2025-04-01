Facebook Live event addresses autism

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Cook County Commissioner Michael Scott Jr. will conduct a Facebook Live event focused on expanding awareness, increasing access to care, and uplifting community-based services for families impacted by autism.

Wednesday’s Facebook Live event, conducted in partnership with Cook County Health, will feature voices from institutions across the county that are working collaboratively to support families impacted by autism. Representatives will include Rush University Medical Center/AARTS (Autism Assessment, Research, Treatment and Service Center), Chicago Autism Network, Blue Bird Day, Eyas Landing, and Merlin Day Academy.

As a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, Scott brings a personal voice to the initiative.

“My son is thriving today because of the critical support we received — and without those resources, his journey would have been very different,” Scott said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about raising awareness and expanding access for all families.”

The Facebook Live panel will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, streamed on the Cook County Health Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Cookcountyhhs/

Along with Scott, the Facebook Live event will feature Dr. Alexandria Saulsberry, a development & behavioral pediatrician with Cook County Health; Allison Wainer, a clinical psychologist, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and research director at Rush University Medical Center/AARTS; Dr. Laura Mraz, founder of Blue Bird Day, Eyas Landing & Merlin Day Academy; Sarah Hirschman, regional clinic director of Blue Bird Day, Eyas Landing & Merlin Day Academy; and Kimi Matsumara, CEO/president of the Chicago Autism Network.

Scott said he is holding the event to increase public awareness of autism spectrum disorders and highlight countywide partnerships aimed at supporting families, especially those in under-served communities. The event underscores his commitment to inclusive and equitable healthcare access in Cook County, he said.