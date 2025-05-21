Fallen Aurora firefighter honored at state memorial

Fallen Aurora firefighter Cristian Medrano was honored at the state’s 32nd annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial held outside the Statehouse on May 13.

The memorial is held each May in front of the commemorative statue on the Statehouse’s back lawn as a tribute to Illinois firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The statue consists of four life-size bronze firefighters in their gear, a child, ladder, and hose. A red wall of bricks encircles the statue, with bronze plaques adorning the inside of the wall that display the names of fallen Illinois firefighters.

Medrano was born and raised in Aurora, where he graduated from Aurora University with his bachelor’s degree before joining the Aurora Fire Department. In April of last year, Medrano took part in “strenuous search and rescue exercises as part of his training at the Aurora Fire Academy.”

Less than a day later, he died after experiencing a “cardiovascular event,” according to the U.S. Fire Administration. He was 27 years-old.

“Firefighter Cristian Medrano is the newest name in a long line of public servants who gave their last breath to protect our collective safety,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “He leaves behind a memory of selflessness and a dream of doing what’s right, no matter the cost.”

A wreath dedicated to Medrano was displayed in front of bricks surrounding the memorial during the service.

“Today, I stand with you in both the joy and the sorrow,” Stratton said. “I have joy for the life that Cristian led, for the spark of purpose he followed when he became a firefighter. I have sorrow for what could have been, for the love he left behind.

“I have joy for the dedication within this community to ensure that no fallen hero is ever forgotten, and I have sorrow for the simple truth that their names are now suspended in memory.”