Family, elected officials celebrate Chicago centenarian

In the late 1930s, Baldomero Chavez followed the path of many young men from Mexico and came to United States looking for work.

After spending a few years in Texas and Tennessee, he moved to Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood in 1958. He married his wife, Graciela, in 1961, and the couple put down roots in Pilsen, raising five children in a two-story house on 21st Street where they live to this day.

On May 10, all of those children, along with some of Chavez’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gathered in a familiar backyard to celebrate Chevez’s 100 birthday. Aside from a mariachi band and a large banner over the home’s fence, it was a low-key affair, with attendance mostly limited to family members. But local Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, told Chronicle Media that he introduced an honorary city council resolution celebrating the occasion, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent a congratulatory proclamation of his own.

Members of the Chavez family described their family patriarch as a hard worker and a proud union member who always supported his family. They and Sigcho-Lopez also lauded him for his willingness to help his neighbors and Pilsen residents in general.

Enrique Chavez, one of the elder Chavez’s three sons, said that his father worked for Santa Fe railroad for 12 years and he worked for International Harvester, an agricultural equipment manufacturer that used to be based in Pilsen, for 28 years. Both Enrique and his brother, Alberto Chavez, said that their father was a proud union member.

“He has always been the most proud of his family,” Alberto added. “He was family orientated, kind of no-nonsense person (when we were) growing up.”

He reflected that, while their family “wasn’t rich,” his father always took time for their family, taking them to the lakefront parks, places like Brookfield Zoo. Alberto Chavez said his father enjoyed going down to the Maxwell Street market back when it was actually located on Maxwell Street and buy everyone “a hot dog or a Polish” sandwich. And he said his father always urged him and his siblings to go far.

“He wanted us to succeed,” he said. “He always wanted us to go for our dreams, (saying) don’t let anything stop you. He always pushed us.”

Since then, the family has grown. Enrique Chavez said his parents have 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Maria Chavez, one of the two daughters, said that her father “set an example for us on how to live a health life.”

“As you can tell, he’s 100,” she added.

One common theme with those interviewed was that the elder Chavez was very involved in his church and was always ready to help his neighbors.

“He’s been a very quiet person, but always willing to help everybody,” said Enrique Chavez.

“I can say that both of my parents are great role models, keeping the family together, and always giving back to the community,” said Maria Chavez. “My mom, she took care of a lot of kids.”

Sigcho Lopez said that this involvement was a major reason why it was important for the Pilsen community to mark the elder Chavez’s birthday.

“We’re honored to be with him,” he said. “It’s a blessing, and we’re truly excited to celebrate with Mr. Chavez.”

Mara Chavez said that seeing her family gather at her old house made her feel “definitely grateful, emotional for sure.”

“(I feel) excited to see where this family is going, and how our roots are growing,” she said.