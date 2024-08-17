FAN EXPO brings characters to Rosemont

Video: https://youtu.be/mH-7dJa9YOw?feature=shared

Dedicated fans said it was worth the wait to be in line for hours to enter FAN EXPO Chicago on Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

The opener of the three-day show had two full lines — one for VIPs, and the longer line for second-wave pass holders. The lines had all sorts of visuals — a vibrant preview of what was ahead on the expo floor.

The Green family of Rosemount, Minnesota was in the secondary line and parent Jennie Green spent part of their waiting time fixing the Star Wars Princess Leia-coiled hairstyle donned by daughter Jillian, 11, a sixth-grader.

Jillian described her hairstyle as “space buns.”

Jillian said she admires Princess Leia as a character because “she’s just independent and can do it by herself.”

Jennie Green said, “We like Princess Leia in our house, don’t we?

“I like that she’s a good role model for my daughter to look up to,” Jennie added.

The Green family traveled 425 miles to attend the event.

“We went from Rosemount to Rosemont,” Jennie Green confirmed with a smile.

Jared Green said, “We’re just out here to have fun.”

Tytan Clay of San Antonio, Texas; Kevin Rodriguez of Vernon Hills; and Daniel Rosario of Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood were at the front of the second wave line. It was agreed upon by the group that they were the first in line.

The VIP line went pretty fast, so the trio didn’t really have to wait long after doors opened for the VIP folks on Friday afternoon.

“We’ve been waiting for three hours but it’s worth it,” Rodriguez said.

Clay and Rodriquez are fans of Funko Pop! characters. They wanted to check in with favorite voice-over artists, get collectibles signed and leave with more Funko Pop! characters.

Rosario was “very excited, just waiting to get in.”

Families were seen walking around in cosplay Star Wars costumes. You could meet a Droid and check out fandom pop culture collectibles.

Some cosplay fans bought photo-opportunity pictures with Mark Hamill of Luke Skywalker Star Wars fame. Hamill has multiple credits as an actor, producer and director that span beyond the Star Wars franchise.

Hamill appeared to a full ballroom audience Friday evening and was scheduled to be at FANEXPO Chicago all three weekend days. The surprise of Friday night was the person who introduced Hamill. That was Giancarlo Esposito, who portrayed Gustavo Fring in the “Breaking Bad” franchise.

“When I was young, very, very young, and I saw the first ‘Star Wars’ movie, I was enamored,” Esposito said.

Hamill started a conversation talk by saying, “OK, so what do you want to talk about?”

Someone shouted from the audience, “I love you, Mark!”

“Thank you,” Hamill replied.

Hamill spoke of being, “pretty busy lately,” being part of a “The Long Walk,” a movie based on the Stephen King novel.

“It’s really grim stuff,” Hamill said.

Other celebrities over the weekend included Laurie Metcalf, Joonas Suotamo, William Shatner, Marisa Tomei, Adam Savage, Hayden Christensen and Ella Purnell.

