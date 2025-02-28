Fans show they care about Hall of Famers Tufano and Seraphine

Danny Seraphine, the original drummer and co-founder of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago, and Dennis Tufano, the original singer of The Buckinghams, returned home Feb. 21 and performed hit after smash hit at the Des Plaines Theatre.

In 1967, The Buckinghams hit it big nationally when they had five songs make the top 20. Billboard magazine named them “The Most Listened to Band in America” and Box Magazine dubbed them “The Most Promising Vocal Group in America.”

They appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “American Bandstand” and “The Smothers Brothers Show.” When they appeared on The Smothers Brothers Show, due to their name, the producers thought they were British and decorated the stage with British flags. They shared bills with The Who, Tom Jones and The Kinks — it’s no surprise that they’re in the Illinois Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Tufano sang all the hits to the delight of the audience, including their first number one, “Kind Of a Drag.”

He also sang “Don’t You Care,” “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song),” and “Susan.”

All four of those songs were written by Jimmy Holvay, a member of the Chicago area group The Mob. The group was the first band in the area to feature horns and was a big influence on the band Chicago. Both Chicago and The Buckinghams were managed by James William Guercio and were on Columbia Records.

Tufano reminisced about the early days of the band playing the Holiday Ballroom and other local venues. He was having a great time on stage — he acts, sings and looks younger than his actual age of 78. His stage persona is friendly and warm. He completed his set with The Buckinghams’ version of the Cannonball Adderley song “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” the Rascals’ “How Can I Be Sure” and a salute to Bobby Darin with the bluesy “Funny What Love Can Do,” with Tufano playing a mean harmonica.

He closed with the first Buckinghams’ record, James Brown’s “I’ll Go Crazy.”

Tufano left the stage to a standing ovation.

In 1967, Seraphine helped put a band together called The Big Thing. By 1968, they were the Chicago Transit Authority and the following year shortened to Chicago. In 1968, they all moved to Los Angeles and became the house band at the famed Whiskey A-Go-Go, where they opened for Jimi Hendrix and

Janis Joplin. Their first album was released in 1969 and thus the start of a career that gained them many gold records and singles. Seraphine played drums on almost all the songs that went gold. Rolling Stone magazine ranks him as one of the top 100 drummers of all time. In 2015, the city of Chicago added an honorary street sign to the block where he grew up.

He left the band Chicago in 1990 and started his own band — CTA (California Transit Authority) in 2007, which performed Feb. 21 in Des Plaines.

The band, which features former Chicago member bassist and vocalist Jeff Coffey, rocked and Seraphine showed his chops are as good as ever with two amazing drum solos. The first was at the end of “I’m a Man.” With the band jamming, he took off on “Topsy II” — the 1958 jazz song by Cozy Cole. Incredible.

The other solo was at the finale of “Make Me Smile/Now More Than Ever.”

He admitted afterward that he was a bit winded, but, man, did he deliver!

Coffey sang the songs originally sung by Peter Cetera and did a fantastic job with “Along Comes a Woman,” “Call on Me,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Just You ‘n’ Me,” “Baby, What a Big Surprise,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry/Get Away.”

Seraphine mentioned that the first song he ever wrote (with Peter Cetera) was “Lowdown,” which again Coffey handled.

Dennis Tufano joined Coffey on stage for a nice rendition of “Saturday in the Park.”

A highlight of the evening was the classic rocker “25 or 6 to 4” that had the audience up dancing and grooving. Coffey was belting it out and then it came time for the guitar solo that the late, great

Terry Kath originated. Guitarist Marc Bonilla put his own personal touch on the solo and won the crowd over. Coffey paired up with multi-instrumentalist band mate Travis Davis on “Questions 67 & 68,” “Brand New Love Affair” and “Wake Up Sunshine.”

Davis took the lead on “Beginnings,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is.”

The band was hitting on all cylinders but still had two more songs to go. For the encore, they chose “Old Days” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day.”

The latter reached an incredible crescendo and the two-hour show was over.

Another standing ovation for another Chicago icon.

Seraphine responded with appreciative words and his love of his home city. As tired, yet exhilarated as the band and audience were, a shout out has to go to the horn and brass section of the Chicago Experience Band. They played for both Tufano’s and Seraphine’s sets.

The concert was like continually putting quarters into a jukebox to hear your favorite songs over and over again. Great music by great musicians. Even though the night was long, Seraphine and Tufano mingled afterwards and talked to everyone.

Just like any two guys from the neighborhood would do.