FBI makes arrest in south suburban ATM robbery conspiracy

A more than year-long investigation into a series of robberies of ATMs and armored cars in the far south suburbs has resulted in the arrest of an allegedly key participant in that ring.

On Dec. 5, the FBI and Chicago police arrested Brian Snyder, 24 of the 9200 block of S. Indiana Avenue in Chicago. According to the criminal complaint, Snyder and his fellow robbers are alleged to have stolen nearly a quarter million dollar in robberies of armored trucks in Country Club Hills and Chicago Heights, three ATMs in Lansing, Blue Island, and Homewood, and a later unsuccessful attempt to rob a second armored truck in Country Club Hills.

The robberies, between Feb. 5 and Dec. 5 of this year, netted at least $244,642.50, including $109,010 and $74,766 from single robberies.

In each instance, between two and five young Black males armed with semi-automatic handguns used a stolen car, with stolen license plates, to travel to the robbery site. After stealing cash from an ATM or armored truck, they fled in the car, which was abandoned a short time later.

The criminal complaint filed Dec. 6 suggests that the robberies began prior to 2023. The FBI initiated an investigation into “a series of armed robberies” in October 2022.

Authorities say that much of the evidence gathered for the criminal complaint against Snyder is based on cellular telephone location data, text messages and items used in the robberies that were seized from an unidentified residence where Snyder was staying. That evidence includes a total of four handguns, several latex gloves similar to those used in the robberies, an extended firearm magazine, ammunition in a bag, and six cellular telephones.

The FBI also was able to review recorded phone calls from “various county jails,” including by one inmate who was part of the robbery conspiracy.

Snyder’s involvement in the robbery gang was determined by laboratory analysis of DNA recovered from a latex glove used in the Feb. 5, 2023 robbery of a Bank of America ATM on 167th Street in Country Club Hills.

When Chicago police were alerted to the abandoned stolen car used in that robbery, a search turned up a glove from between the driver’s seat and center console. DNA recovered from that glove was sent to an FBI laboratory for analysis, and when the recovered DNA profile was run against a database of previously convicted felons and other individuals, Snyder’s name, date of birth and “SID” number came up.

From that point forward, agents were able to track cellular phone data to determine Snyder’s whereabouts over the next 10 months, including his location within a minute of several robberies.

For a week prior to his arrest, agents tracking Snyder’s cellular phone location information saw that his phone stopped moving each night at a Chicago residence. Agents executed a search warrant on the premises on Dec. 5, and arrested Snyder after brief resistance, during which he reportedly attempted to destroy his phone.

Snyder waived his right to a detention hearing Dec. 12, was appointed a federal defender and ordered held awaiting further court proceedings. Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert set a preliminary examination hearing for Dec. 21, at which time the prosecution will present witnesses in support of its case.