Fed-up therapists start to give notice

Therapists for Illinois’ youngest residents say that they have had enough.

With half of Early Intervention service providers getting no pay increase in the most recent state budget, many are saying they need to make changes.

According to Early Intervention leaders in the state, many therapists for children from birth to age 3 are considering giving the state 30-day notice that they intend to reduce their service area, reduce their caseload or withdrawal entirely from the Illinois Early Intervention Program.

“I am reviewing other options to meet my own needs,” one occupational therapist wrote in the comments during the July 15 streamed Illinois Interagency Council on Early Intervention quarterly meeting. “I just want to add, not having an annual cost of living increase is an annual pay cut. With gas prices, inflation, etc. it’s just become impossible to continue like this.”

The newly created Illinois Department of Early Childhood announced earlier this month that of the $15 million increase for EI in fiscal year 2027, approximately $3.5 million will go toward provider rate increases for certain provider types, with the updated rates taking effect Oct. 1.

Providers and advocates have raised concerns about the limited amount going toward rates, the delayed effective date, and the fact that some provider types did not receive an increase at all, said Zareen Kamal, policy manager for Start Early, a Chicago-based advocacy group for EI providers and families.

“We are glad IDEC is directing some of the new funding toward provider rates, but approximately $3.5 million will not fully address the longstanding wage gap identified in the state’s cost model or stabilize the EI workforce,” Kamal said. “Providers need adequate and timely compensation to remain in the program, maintain their caseloads, and serve families across the state.

“This investment is an important step, but significantly more funding and continued system improvements will be needed to ensure all eligible infants and toddlers can access timely Early Intervention services.”

She noted that many therapists are submitting their notices to reduce caseloads and coverage areas or to leave the system entirely.

Karen Berman doesn’t wake up to Sonny and Cher on the radio or run into Ned Ryerson like the Bill Murray character in “Groundhog Day” movie, but her days have a definite repeating theme to them.

“It’s ‘Groundhog Day’ all year long,” said the senior director for Start Early

What keeps Berman in a time loop is the need for early intervention funding and the state not meeting that demand. And that cycle repeating itself year after year.

“We start our advocacy in the fall,” Berman said. “It is important that the governor understands what is happening. The state budget has included increases and commitments.”

The state budgeted a $15 million increase in EI funding for the current fiscal year on top of $10 million in additional funds that was allocated in last year’s budget for increasing pay rates for service providers.

However, the combined $25 million barely moves the needle when cost models show that $170 million in additional funding is needed to serve all the children from birth to age 3 who legally qualify for EI services in Illinois.

“We are constantly behind,” Berman said. “In a tough budget year when other programs are being cut, I am glad to see continued recognition of Early Intervention, but we shouldn’t have any families on the waiting list for services.

“Still, less than half the families that are eligible for services are getting them.”

Berman and other advocates for EI services were hoping not to just to lock in the additional $15 million for Early Intervention services, but to see even more money go toward the line item as the state budget was finalized. That, however, didn’t happen.

The state spends about $200 million annually providing services for children up to age 3 who have developmental delays.

Berman, who has been with the Chicago-based Start Early nonprofit for 16 years, said the system to provide Early Intervention services needs to be updated.

“We rely a lot on paper,” she said. “They fax in referrals. The waiting list for services is manually done.

“Families only have three years to get the benefit of services. We need to make improvements. We need to make things better. We need to have providers do more timely billing.”

The Start Early leader said more steps have to be taken to improve EI services.

“We can’t keep telling families to wait and keep losing service providers,” Berman said. “That is why we are asking for more money.

“None of this is going to happen overnight. I am very concerned. We need to raise our voices.”

Berman noted that a recent survey of 250 service providers showed that 28 percent of respondents say they plan to leave the field within two years if there is not a rate increase.

She said that 94 percent of those same survey respondents said pay affects their ability to serve families.

Berman said that once a child has an Early Intervention service plan, it can still take up to a year for that child to start receiving services despite state law requiring the services be provided.

“The service coordinators are overworked,” Berman said. “There is supposed to be outreach within two days of contact. Families are supposed to get a plan within 45 days. Paperwork is sitting in piles on desks and in fax machines.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com