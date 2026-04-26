Female on scooter killed in South Side accident

A female was killed Friday afternoon when riding a scooter on Chicago’s South Side.

At 4:15 p.m. Friday, a female of an unknown age was riding a scooter southbound on the 3300 block of King Drive in the city’s Douglas neighborhood when she was struck by a Jeep driven by a 36-year-old female, who was also traveling southbound on King Drive.

The female on the scooter was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was charged with failure to avoid an accident.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is probing the incident.