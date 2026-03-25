Flood of outside dark money won’t recede anytime soon

Massively funded outside special interest groups spent heavily in the recent Illinois Democratic primary, and it appears the deluge of money will be around for a while.

Numerous PACs connected to the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), cryptocurrency interests such as Fairshake, and artificial intelligence interests such as Think Big collectively spent over $60 million in four congressional primaries – the 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th districts as well as the Democratic race for the U.S. Senate nomination.

It worked in some cases but political action committee money did not have the expected impact in others.

In the Democratic 7th District primary on Chicago’s West Side and Near West Suburbs, State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D-104th) overcame $2.5 million in attack ads paid for by Fairshake, and more than $5 million in AIPAC-funded ads supporting his main rival, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

Ford publicly accused Fairshake of targeting him because voted last fall in the Illinois House to pass legislation regulating the cryptocurrency industry.

In the 9th District Democratic primary, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss prevailed, despite approximately $7 million spent against him or supporting rival State Sen. Laura Fine (D-9th).

Outside money did have an impact in the 8th District Democratic primary, helping former Congresswoman Melissa Bean come from behind to win over an eight-candidate primary field.

Bean, who served in the House from 2005 to 2011, raised around $1.6 million, and received $4 million in support ads from Elect Chicago Women, which is affiliated with AIPAC, more than $1 million in support from Think Big, an artificial intelligence PAC, and more than $500,000 in support ads from the cryptocurrency funded Protect Progress.

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller, who raised just over $2 million on her own in winning the 10-candidate 2nd Congressional primary with 40.4 percent, benefitted from $2.4 million from an AIPAC-connected group. Jesse Jackson Jr. raised just $220,000, but was buoyed by $1.1 million from an AI-related PAC.

State Sen. Robert Peters, (D-13th) who, like Ford, voted to pass legislation regulating cryptocurrency, finished a distant third, possibly hurt by over $800,000 in attack ads paid for by Fairshake.

While this is Illinois’ first large scale experience with outside money, it’s been around for years. The Brennan Center for Justice reported that dark money groups poured $1.9 billion into federal elections in 2024.

The mega money outside groups say they’re not going anywhere. Despite their unimpressive results for their $13.3 million, Fairshake issued a both a promise and a warning.

“If you support pro-crypto policies, we will show up big,” Fairshake spokesman Geoff Vetter said in a statement. “If you oppose crypto and American innovation, we will show up big. That message is now clear at both the state level and federal level.”

An article on the coindesk.com website said the $13 million Fairshake spent against Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in her bid for the US Senate nomination was “more than 5 percent of its war chest.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who supported Stratton, labelled AIPAC’s spending in Illinois primaries “interference.”

“It became an organization that was supporting Donald Trump and people who follow Donald Trump,” Pritzker told the Associated Press. “AIPAC really is not an organization that I think today I would want any part of.”

In a press release on election day, AIPAC didn’t mention the mixed results, but said its 6.5 million members “remain committed to supporting Democrats and Republicans who support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and helping defeat those who don’t.”

An Associated Press story noted the dark money PAC’s “coy strategy did not stop the AI and cryptocurrency industries’ interventions from becoming a lightning rod in the rowdy primaries,” as impacted candidates pushed back publicly and loudly.

In a March 18 press release, the Chicago Teacher’s Union criticized “unlimited corporate and dark money spending in elections, drowning out the voices of working people, educators, and families.”

“Illinois should be curbing billionaires’ and corporations’ ability to spend unlimited money on politics, especially when the money they wield is directly taken from our schools, which are still underfunded,” the CTU said.

Ford said he intends to stay with the issue of outside dark money when he returns to Springfield for what should be his final legislative session. He said he’s “not sure exactly what we can do,” but said he would look into possible legislation.

“I think because this falls under state’s rights, we should have the ability to control our elections.”