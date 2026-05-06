Football author Ziemba gives talk on Bears’ glory days

Football author Ziemba gives talk on Bears’ glory daysBy Ken Keenan for Chronicle Media — May 6, 2026
A football from the early 1900s. A leather helmet from 1925. A nose guard from the same era.
Those were some of the items on display at the Des Plaines History Center during its April Coffee Talk: When the Monsters of the Midway Ruled the NFL, hosted by award-winning author and football historian Joe Ziemba.
The program focused on the formative years of the Chicago Bears, known as the Monsters of the Midway as they dominated the National Football League by capturing seven championships, including six from 1932 to ‘46.
An engaging speaker, Ziemba combined humor and history with anecdotal tales in tandem with dozens of photos projected on a screen, as well as photocopies of recently released records he discovered at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Stories featuring Bears founder (and longtime head coach) George Halas addressed his time at the University of Illinois, where he also played baseball and basketball in addition to football; a stint in the U.S. Navy before joining the Hammond (Indiana) Pros football team, in 1919; his partnership with Edward “Dutch” Sternaman in ownership of the Decatur Staleys and eventual relocation to Chicago as the Bears; and much more.
Records and documents Ziemba unearthed include financial ledgers, revealing that the highest player salary in 1923 was $90 per game; and that the Bears had a mere $256.12 in the bank during the Great Depression, in 1931. Ziemba also discussed the exploits of various players from the Bears’ glory days, including Joe Savoldi, who became a pro wrestler and also served in a valuable espionage role for the U.S. military during World War II; and Bill Osmanski, who developed football mouthguards as a dentist following his playing days.
Ziemba, a life-long south suburban resident whose football-playing father signed a rookie contract with the Chicago Cardinals in 1940 before an injury in training camp ended his career, penned his first book, “When Football Was Football: The Chicago Cardinals and the Birth of the NFL,” in 1999. Ironically, the author said he had no interest in pursuing the game itself in his younger years.
“Around my college years, I followed the Bears a bit more,” said Ziemba, who will soon release a second edition of the book. “But then I went to a White Sox game and found a Chicago Cardinals hat, and I decided to dig into their history.”
The Cardinals, who played at Comiskey Park until moving to St. Louis in 1960 (and now based in Arizona), won the NFL championship in 1947 and were revered on the South Side.
“My dad passed in 1973, but I found some of his scrapbooks and got to work,” said Ziemba, who retired from his full-time job as a global marketing manager with the 3M corporation in 2018. “When researching the book, I met some of the old players, and when the Cardinals had a reunion in 1997, they were happy someone was doing a history on the team. There are many books about the history of the Chicago Bears, but very little history on the Chicago Cardinals. I became good friends with a lot of those players, and they’d want to talk about history or hear a funny story.”
Ziemba subsequently released “Cadets, Cannons and Legends: The Football History of Morgan Park Military Academy,” and “Bears vs. Cardinals: The NFL’s Oldest Rivalry.” In the process, he’s become nationally recognized as a prominent historian of pro football’s early days, resulting in a series of speaking engagements across the country.
Another book, “From the NFL to Bataan and Back: The Historic Journey of Notre Dame’s Motts Tonelli,” is set for release in October.
“Pro football history is my niche, and it’s important to me to protect that history,” Ziemba said. He also is the host of “When Football Was Football,” a podcast on the Sports History Network. “It’s so neat to go behind the scenes and do research,” he said. “It’s the joy of finding something new. You find something and you want to share it.”