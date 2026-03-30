Former Dolton mayor: ‘Too many of our communities feel unsafe’

The former mayor of south suburban Dolton is calling on Illinois’ governor and Chicago’s mayor to accept federal assistance to address crime issues.

Tiffany Henyard, former Dolton mayor and Thornton Township supervisor, issued the plea after her father was shot March 25 on Chicago’s West Side.

“My family has been directly affected by the senseless gun violence that continues to plague Illinois,” Henyard said in a statement Thursday, March 26. “My father, my hero, was an innocent victim of this random and heartbreaking violence. This tragedy has shaken my family to its core, and, unfortunately, it reflects a reality that far too many families across our state are facing.”

The scandal-plagued former Dolton mayor has moved to Georgia and is running as a Republican for district commissioner in Fulton County.

She said her family’s pain highlights what shouldn’t be ignored, that “the ongoing gun violence in the city of Chicago has made too many of our communities feel unsafe. It reinforces the urgent need for stronger action and meaningful solutions.”

Henyard, twice referring to herself as “SuperMayor” in the statement, urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to seriously reconsider federal assistance from President Donald Trump to help address the violence crisis and better protect the residents of Chicago and Illinois.

“Across the country, communities that have welcomed federal support have experienced measurable reductions in crime,” she said. “Cities such as Memphis, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; and New Orleans, Louisiana, during the 2026 Mardi Gras period, have all seen positive outcomes through collaborative efforts.”

Memphis police issued a press release Sept. 9 touting a 25-year low in crime. Trump issued the executive order creating a Memphis Safe Task Force on Sept. 15.

Trump issued a crime emergency for Washington D.C. in a March 2025 executive order. Washington, D.C., officials had already reported a 34-percent drop in violent crime in 2024.

New Orleans police said this year’s Mardi Gras saw a 49 percent reduction in property crimes and a 41 percent reduction in crimes to people from last year. New Orleans police Superintendent Ann Kirkpatrick did not single out federal authorities for the reductions in Mardi Gras crimes, simply thanking all federal, state and local law enforcement partners who assisted the police department with security and enforcement during the 12-day period to ensure public safety.

Chicago police said that shortly before 5:55 p.m. on March 25, a 65-year-old man was in the alley on the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood when he was struck in the neck by gunfire.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was reported in serious condition.

That victim was Henyard’s father, according to sources.

Chicago police detectives are investigating.

“The residents of Illinois deserve to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods,” Tiffany Henyard said. “The difference between Illinois and those other states is simple: their leadership chose collaboration, and that collaboration produced results.

“I respectfully urge Gov. Pritzker to reconsider working in partnership with President Donald J. Trump to ensure the safety and well-being of the people you were elected to serve.”

Henyard said she is appreciative of the prayers, support and compassion for her family in the wake of the shooting.

“During this incredibly difficult time, your support has meant more than words can express,” she stated.