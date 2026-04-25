Former pastor of St. Joseph Parish dies

Rev. Richard Kozak, retired archdiocesan priest and former pastor of St. Joseph Parish (now St. John Neumann Parish) in Homewood, died April 15 at the age of 85.

Kozak was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Chicago. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary.

He was ordained to the priesthood on April 27, 1967, by the Most Rev. John Cody, and celebrated his first Mass on May 7, 1967 at Holy Rosary Parish in Chicago.

After ordination, Kozak served as assistant pastor of St. Felicitas Parish on 84th Street in Chicago, and as associate pastor at St. Simeon Parish in Bellwood, St. Maria Goretti Parish in Schiller Park, and Sacred Heart Parish in Melrose Park. Kozak spent nearly 17 years at the former St. Joseph Parish. He retired in 2015.

In a 2012 interview with the Chicago Catholic, the archdiocesan newspaper, Kozak mentioned that he lost sight in one eye a month before being ordained. He said, “I’m convinced it deepened my spiritual vision of the Lord even though I lost physical vision. It happened on St. Joseph’s Day, March 19, 1967. I look back on my life and say, “Well, Lord, I guess you had a plan for me.”

In St. Joseph Parish bulletins from June 2015, parishioners shared warm farewell wishes on his retirement.

Funeral services were held at Sacred Heart Church, Wanatah, Ind. Lying in state took place Thursday and Friday. The funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, with the Most Rev. Joseph Perry, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Chicago, presiding.

Interment was private.