Former school nurse sentenced for medication mismanagement

A former Arlington Heights school nurse has been sentenced for mismanaging and swapping students’ medication.

Tory Eitz, who was a nurse at Westgate Elementary School, was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in Cook County Jail after pleading guilty to charges of child endangerment, forgery and official misconduct.

Part of her sentence will include 90 days in the jail’s drug-treatment program. She will also need to serve 30 months’ probation, submit to drug testing and not have contact with families of children whose medications were mismanaged.

From 2021-24, Eitz was the school nurse at Westgate, where among other duties, she was responsible for dispensing student medication during the school day.

Eitz abused and manipulated relationships with parents who entrusted their children to her care, telling parents medicine was missing, fell down the sink or was miscounted and that she needed more, parents’ contend. At least twice in 2023, she offered to meet parents in the school parking lot to provide the medicines – many of them controlled substance – to her, lawyers for the families said.

Nine Westgate families have filed lawsuits against Arlington Heights School District 25 over the medication mismanagement.

The legal team of Romanucci & Blandin, which is representing the nine families, said they were pleased with Eitz’s conviction.

Romanucci & Blandin managing and senior partner Gina DeBoni said the felony conviction “is an important step toward accountability for the harm to the education, physical health and social emotional development of nine children, and the fact that Tory Eitz will now spend time in jail is a satisfying but somber outcome to the criminal proceedings.

“Our legal team continues the fight for justice on the civil side and we are committed to full accountability by this nurse, and importantly, from Arlington Heights School District 25 which was aware of concerns about her conduct and took active steps and made conscious decisions that allowed her to have continued access to the children and their medications.

“The judge in his remarks from the bench called the nurse’s conduct ‘diabolical’ and stated clearly that these children did nothing to provoke or deserve this harm, and that the nurse’s addiction ensnared defenseless children with medical conditions. We support our clients as their families continue to navigate the harm done to their young children.”

The parents’ lawsuit contends that in some circumstances signatures on medicine logs did not match those of parents.

After the parents’ lawsuits were filed in April, School Board President Greg Scapillato and Superintendent Brian Kaye sent a letter to parents and residents stating that when District 25 officials were made aware of the medication management concerns connected to the former school nurse, they immediately contacted both the Arlington Heights Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“The District cooperated fully in both investigations of this matter. The former school nurse was terminated by the District on May 8, 2024, immediately following our internal investigation of this matter,” Scapillato and Kaye wrote

“Like you, we were deeply disappointed and shocked by this significant breach of trust by a licensed healthcare professional,” they added. “We sincerely regret the pain and disruption this incident has caused to the families impacted and our school community.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff and school community is always our highest priority.”