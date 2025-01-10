Four charged in Rockford murder

Four individuals, including three teens, have been charged in connection with an April murder in Rockford.

Marcus McGhee, 20, of Chicago; a 17-year-old Rockford boy; and two 16-year-old Rockford boys have all been charged with first-degree murder in the April death of Letrevion Starnes, 21.

Starnes was killed shortly before 2:15 p.m. April 29 on the 1900 block of Price Street.

Police said Starnes sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Gang units investigated the murder and developed four suspects.

Three of the suspects are juveniles, who were all arrested in separate cases in May.

Two of the juveniles are in the custody of the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. The other juvenile is in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections on an unrelated case.

With the assistance of U.S. marshals, McGhee was arrested Jan. 2 in Chicago and is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @ RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @ RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and the information to 847411, use the Rockford PD App or contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.