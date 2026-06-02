Four killed in Chicago area highway crashes

Four people, including an Illinois Tollway maintenance worker, were killed in Chicago area highway crashes since Saturday.

A pedestrian died in a crash Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The accident occurred at 3:10 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 290 at Pulaski Road in Chicago. Illinois State Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Taishan Smith, 21, a resident of the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue in Chicago

The two right lanes of the westbound Eisenhower and the ramp from Independence Avenue to Interstate 290 were closed for more than 3 ½ hours to investigate the accident.

In another Sunday morning accident, a person was killed on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

State Police said a two-unit fatal crash occurred shortly after 3:45 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 94 at 18th Street in Chicago.

All southbound Dan Ryan lanes were closed at 18th Street for four hours to investigate the accident.

A motorcycle driver was killed late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 57.

The single-unit fatal crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from northbound I-57 to northbound I-294 in Markham.

The motorcyclist left the roadway to the right and struck the concrete barrier. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

State Police said the ramp was shut down for more than 3 ½ hours to investigate the accident.

A tollway maintenance worker was killed in an accident Saturday morning on the southbound Tri-State.

The accident occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-294 at milepost 41.5 in Des Plaines.

Three tollway maintenance workers were conducting pothole repairs when a passenger vehicle struck the three workers. All three were transported to an area hospital with injuries; one of the workers later died at the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the worker as Calvin Holley, 52, a resident of the 3300 block of North Natchez Ave in Chicago.

All southbound lanes of I-294 were closed for more than 5 ½ hours to investigate the accident.